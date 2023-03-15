Auburn's still in the running for one of the top receivers in the 2024 class. Despite his commitment to Alabama, Perry Thompson has now been to Auburn twice this year, visiting again Wednesday. The wide receiver from Foley, Ala., has been committed to Alabama since June 2022, but the Tigers are starting to pose a potential threat to the Crimson Tide. "If I were to go somewhere else then it would be Auburn," Thompson said. "These coaches, everybody treats you like family when you walk in. They greet you, I like everything about it."

Perry Thompson visited Auburn for a practice Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Perry was on campus to watch a spring practice, keeping an eye on receivers coach Marcus Davis and his receiving corp. "Practice, it was nice," Thompson said. "I like how they use their receivers, how they game plan offense, things like that." Davis serves as Thompson's primary recruiter and the Tigers have made the 6-foot-4 receiver a high priority. "He’s a cool guy," Thompson said of Davis. "I like how he develops receivers. He just wants me. He said the change in the program starts with me." Davis isn't the only coach keeping a close tab on Thompson. Hugh Freeze has also kept up with him, pushing for Thompson to continue to visit. "He just wants me to get here," Thompson said. "I’m their main priority, he wants me on campus all the time."