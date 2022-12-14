Hugh Freeze is building from the ground up. He's already flipped three prospects to Auburn. Now, he's attacking the transfer portal. For one offensive line target, Freeze didn't have to go far. Alabama offensive line transfer Amari Kight was on Auburn's campus Wednesday for an unofficial visit. "It was very good," Kight said. "Got a lot of my questions answered that I had and just had a good time hanging out with everybody." The 6-foot-6 lineman is rated as the No. 52 player in the Rivals Transfer Tracker and the seventh-best offensive lineman.

Amari Kight took an unofficial visit to Auburn on Wednesday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Kight entered the transfer portal after spending three seasons at Alabama and will have two years of eligibility remaining as a grad transfer. He played mostly as a backup tackle during his time in Tuscaloosa, but Freeze sees him as a difference-maker for Auburn. "He really wants me here," Kight said. "He thinks I can make a difference and he has a lot to offer. I have a lot to offer him." Not only did Kight meet with Freeze, he also met with new offensive line coach Jake Thornton. "He’s a good guy," Kight said of Thornton. "I’ve heard a lot about him, because he used to be at Alabama and a lot of people that I know from there have been in contact with him. He’s a really good coach, seems like someone I could learn a lot from and I hope to still be in contact with him."