Martavious Collins had been to Auburn before. This time was different. There's a new coaching staff, a new facility and a new era of Auburn football on the horizon. The 2024 tight end was on campus to see it all Saturday, on an unofficial visit. "It went good," Collins said. "It was a lot of amazing stuff I’ve seen with the new facility. Last time I came for a game, they were still building a lot of stuff, and so now, me getting a chance to see it today, it shocked me."

Martavious Collins visited Auburn Saturday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

The four-star tight end currently committed to Alabama previously visited Auburn last September for the San Jose State game. A lot has changed since then, including a complete overhaul in a coaching staff. Collins spent most of his day with new tight ends coach Ben Aigamaua. "He’s a great dude, I can tell just by hanging around him today," Collins said of Aigamaua. "He’s a good person and I can tell you he’s a good coach. He’s gonna make sure that whatever players come through his room, he’s gonna make sure he gets you at the right place you need to be." There was also a conversation with head coach Hugh Freeze. "He’s a good coach, just by him telling little stories, I can tell," Collins said of Freeze. "He had told me that he was the only head coach to beat Nick [Saban] [back-to-back], I was like ‘Oh my god.’ It was a bunch of stories, we just sat back and had fun today. Just got a chance to know each other and stuff."