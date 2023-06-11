Alabama commit Jeremiah Beaman was in Auburn over the weekend. The 6-foot-4 defensive end who committed to the Crimson Tide last month was in town Auburn's Elite Camp Sunday. He's not participating in the camp, but several of his friends that train at Step by Step training will be. Even with his Alabama commitment, the Tigers' recruiting pitch to him is still the same. "Still coming heavy," Beaman said. "They’re not gonna stop until I sign in December. Coach told me it’s probably gonna be a hard decision so just gotta get ready."

Jeremiah Beaman was in Auburn Sunday. (Caleb Jones | AuburnSports.com)

Beaman is still listening to what other schools have to say, enjoying the recruitment process and building relationships with Auburn's coaches. "I feel like we’re building a great relationship," Beaman said. "I feel like I can keep going at the same time and continue carrying out my process the best I can. I’m definitely taking all five of my official (visits)." In fact, he's scheduled an official visit with Auburn for the weekend of the Iron Bowl. "Yeah, they (Auburn) definitely have a shot," Beaman said. "I feel like everybody has a shot. We’re still building a relationship and a bond, that relationship means a lot. Just cause I’m committed doesn't mean our relationships and bonds go nowhere."