"I mean, way better than when I last visited," Mbakwe said. "Seeing different changes from the cultures, players. The players look very involved."

With a fresh coaching staff and spring practice underway, the four-star defensive back from Pinson, Ala., decided to check out what Hugh Freeze has going on in Auburn. Compared to his last visit, it was a significant improvement.

The Tigers are trying to get back in the race for Mbakwe, who committed to the Crimson Tide back in July of 2022. Secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff have been some of the primary recruiters for Mbakwe, who feels that the combination of the two are for the better of Auburn.

"I mean, it’s great seeing both of their coaching styles," Mbakwe said. "It looks like they're gonna get back to what they used to be. It’s a great two defensive coaches."

As for what Mbakwe sees in Auburn right now?

"I see a lot of potential," Mbakwe said. "I see a whole bunch of players that look ready to play that look into it, they look involved."

His last visit to Auburn was under the Bryan Harsin era, but now there's a new guy at the helm. Mbakwe's had conversations with Freeze, who's trying to pull him away from the in-state rival.

"I mean, great guy," Mbakwe said of Freeze. "Obviously knows what he’s doing. He took a lot of programs to the top from the past couple years."