Alabama commit back on campus
Jaylen Mbakwe remains committed to Alabama, but Auburn's still fighting.
With a fresh coaching staff and spring practice underway, the four-star defensive back from Pinson, Ala., decided to check out what Hugh Freeze has going on in Auburn. Compared to his last visit, it was a significant improvement.
"I mean, way better than when I last visited," Mbakwe said. "Seeing different changes from the cultures, players. The players look very involved."
The Tigers are trying to get back in the race for Mbakwe, who committed to the Crimson Tide back in July of 2022. Secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff have been some of the primary recruiters for Mbakwe, who feels that the combination of the two are for the better of Auburn.
"I mean, it’s great seeing both of their coaching styles," Mbakwe said. "It looks like they're gonna get back to what they used to be. It’s a great two defensive coaches."
As for what Mbakwe sees in Auburn right now?
"I see a lot of potential," Mbakwe said. "I see a whole bunch of players that look ready to play that look into it, they look involved."
His last visit to Auburn was under the Bryan Harsin era, but now there's a new guy at the helm. Mbakwe's had conversations with Freeze, who's trying to pull him away from the in-state rival.
"I mean, great guy," Mbakwe said of Freeze. "Obviously knows what he’s doing. He took a lot of programs to the top from the past couple years."
Right now, Auburn's been talking to Mbakwe about playing both defensive back and receiver, but Mbakwe prefers playing defense. He's a dual-sport athlete who also runs track and had an opportunity to look into Auburn's track program while visiting.
Mbakwe plans to be back, he just doesn't know when yet. He's "pretty sure" that he'll use all five of his official visits, and if he does, Auburn would be one of them.