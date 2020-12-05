AuburnSports - Aggies gash Auburn defense

“Well, it was just a matter of stopping the run. That's pretty simple,” head coach Gus Malzahn said. “We couldn't stop them. They did a good job. The offensive line is good, their back is good. We couldn't stop the run. That was a big factor to this.”

The Aggies’ 313 rushing yards was the most an Auburn defense has allowed since its 23-9 loss at Mississippi State in 2018 when they gave up 349.

Texas A&M’s leading-rusher, Isaiah Spiller, carried the ball 20 times for 120 yards. Devon Achane had nine carries for 99 yards. Quarterback Kellen Mond carried 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown. Ainias Smith had seven carries for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Overall, the Aggies had 509 total yards of offense, with 313 yards coming on the ground.

One week after the Alabama offense lit up Auburn’s defense, Texas A&M used a ground-and-pound approach to gash the Auburn defense all day long.

While the Tigers defense improved slightly in the second half, it still wasn’t enough to stop the Aggies.

After the game, safety Jordyn Peters credited Texas A&M for its performance.

“They're a great team. They came out there, and they executed their plays better than they have, we would say, coming up to any game this year,” Peters said. “They just came in. They were showing us some sets. They were giving us a little bit of trouble, and we found a little bit of trouble trying to fit it the right way throughout the game. Usually after halftime, we come in and we draw it up. I feel like after halftime we had more of a handle on it, but that was a great team. They came out there, and they played well.”

Defensively, Auburn had opportunities to hold the Aggies, but were ultimately unable to stop them.

Including one near-interception that instead went through Zakoby McClain’s hands and ended up a Jalen Wydermyer touchdown that put Texas A&M ahead 21-20.

“Yeah, I mean, you’re playing a really good team. It’s going to come down to just a few plays if you’re going to have a good chance to win,” Malzahn said. “Give the guy credit. We thought we picked it off. We didn’t. It got tipped and he kept his eye on it and he made a touchdown. It went from one extreme to the other. I think it was third down.”

All season long the Auburn defense has been able to make stops late in the game when its number is called, but it couldn’t hold the Aggies on their final drive.

Texas A&M finished 7-of-11 on third down attempts, and converted on two crucial third downs on the final drive of the game.

“Yea, we’ve been pretty good in those must-stop situations this year. When we’re burning our timeouts, we’ve been really good up to this point. But obviously today, we weren’t,” Malzahn said. “You’ve got to give them credit. They made the plays with the game on the line to win. Kind of sums up the day.”



