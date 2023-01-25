"They played great," Bruce Pearl said. "You know, you gotta give them credit. I thought, obviously, we had a hard time staying in front of them. We had a hard time protecting our rim. They're physical, and they played great."

It was all Texas A&M the rest of the way as the Aggies broke the Tigers' 28-game home winning streak as they pulled away for a 79-63 victory.

AUBURN | Auburn came out on fire, rushing to a 10-2 start in the first two minutes and 19 seconds, and Neville Arena was roaring.

Holding a 23-19 lead with 10:19 left in the first half, Auburn allowed the Aggies to go on a 28-7 streak going into the break. Entering the game shooting 31 percent from three-point range, A&M made 6-of-11 during the first 20 minutes, including three during the final stretch of the first half.

In the second, the Tigers cut the lead to nine points on a Jaylin Williams layup with 15:14 to go, but a three by Hayden Hefner stretched the lead back to 12. A basket and free throw by K.D. Johnson made the deficit nine again at the 6:18 mark and two free throws by Williams cut it to eight with 3:38 to go. Auburn never got closer.

After making two three-pointers in the first two minutes of the game, Auburn finished 3-of-16 from behind the arc.

Johni Broome put up 16 points and seven rebounds. Wendell Green added 16 points and five assists while Jaylin Williams dished out seven assists of his own.

Tyrece Radford led the Aggies with 30 points, shooting 3-of-7 from the three-point line and 11-of-12 from the charity stripe. He added nine rebounds.

"He's a great player," Pearl said. "Great athlete. One of the best athletes in the country, really. Big, strong, physical and (had) a big game. Played great. I just didn't have anybody who could stay in front of him."

Auburn (16-4, 6-2) travels to Morgantown to battle West Virginia in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. The two tip off at 11 a.m. CT, with the game airing on ESPN.