Against USC, Tigers try to silence noise following collapse

Chandler Wooten has already heard enough about the loss and is trying to shut out the noise.

We don't have to relive what happened, but somewhere deep in the minds of every member of the Auburn program, there are memories of a complete failure in every aspect of the game. So, even more than last Saturday, questions of how the Tigers react when they take the field against South Carolina, especially without starting quarterback Bo Nix, will be a prominent storyline.

AUBURN | There was no way of knowing how Auburn would react after a tough loss to Texas A&M two weeks ago in which the defense played well, but the offense was a complete no-show. For the first 30 minutes against Mississippi State, it was looking good, yet a collapse of proportions a Tigers' team had ever undergone was the story of the second half against the Bulldogs.

"You have to, because at the end of the day, like, whatever you may think or feel about, it's not gonna change anything," the Auburn linebacker said. "You got to go out and play ball. And that's really the only thing that matters what you do on the field."

Easier said than done. There's almost no way other than having someone shoot the Neuralyzer ray from Men in Black in your eyes to stop the memories from what happened in Jordan-Hare Stadium from flooding back into the brain. And, as mentally strong as you might consider yourself, thoughts of what could have been with a victory over the Bulldogs will keep you up at night.

Chandler Wooten is trying to treat it like any other game.

"Obviously, after a tough loss like that, you lick your wounds that night and then come back in on Sunday and get to work," Wooten said. "That's really all you can do. Whether you win or lose, you have to shift your focus on Sunday to the next opponent."

Nick Brahms says practice has been full of energy this week. Bryan Harsin is likely preaching that 1-0 mentality that he loves to reiterate. Auburn players are saying the right thing.

We'll see how that transfers over to the field at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday in Columbia. If the Tigers can't get over the collapse against Mississippi State, another loss could very well be in the books.