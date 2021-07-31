After draft day slide Cooper thankful for opportunity

Cooper was introduced to the media on Friday, and wasn’t concerned about where he was drafted.

Once he finally heard his name called though, he learned he wouldn’t be going far. In fact, he’d be staying right at home as the Powder Springs native was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks.

Sharife Cooper’s draft night was longer than expected. After being consistently mocked in the first round, Cooper not only slipped into the second, but 18 picks into the second round.

“I feel like God doesn’t make any mistakes,” Cooper said. “So the draft is in the past and I just couldn’t be more thankful that the Hawks took a chance on me and that’s kind of my focus for now. I’m with the Hawks and everything else is in the past.”

Since getting drafted by the Hawks, Cooper said he’s talked with star point guard and someone he’s been compared to — Trae Young. He’s also spoken with Lou Williams, who’s slated to be a free agent who grew up in Atlanta and played three seasons for the Hawks over the course of his career.

For the Hawks, who selected Jalen Johnson at No. 20, Cooper was not expected to be an option at No. 48. Hawks president of basketball operations Travis Schlenk was all over Cooper when he was available.

“We had (Sharife) ranked much higher obviously than 48. We got pretty excited when we saw him there late,” Schlenk told KL Chouinard of NBA.com. “(He's) just a really, really good playmaker. He’s good with the ball in his hands, a very good passer. He pushes tempo and has the ability to get to the foul line. He did come in and work out for us, and he shot the ball much better than he did this past year. We feel like the jump shot will be there, so we're excited to add him to our program as well."

As for Cooper, he’s ready to start his pro career. Cooper says he’ll be heading to Las Vegas soon to hit the gym and prepare for the NBA’s Summer League which starts on Aug. 8.

Cooper says as an Atlanta native he grew up a Hawks fan. Making the prospect of putting on that jersey that much sweeter.

“I can’t wait to put on that jersey,” Cooper said.