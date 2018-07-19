Yet everything changed with the loss to Georgia in Atlanta. The loss to Central Florida a month later in Atlanta affirmed the season's true label: A Story of Untapped Potential.

Auburn beat Georgia during the regular season and later won the Iron Bowl — two memorable victories against favored and highly respected teams. The Tigers broke free from the chains of weird losses to Clemson and LSU to emerge as Western Division champions with a clear path to the College Football Playoff. The 2013 Cinderella story, perhaps the greatest spectacle ever seen, now had a rival.

ATLANTA | Gus Malzahn spent so much time Thursday at SEC Media Days talking about how close his 2017 team came to reaching their ultimate goals.

Media Days, of course, is a wondrous (or loathsome) place where hope springs eternal. Where weaknesses are potential strengths. Where new coordinators have great ideas about how to repair damage done by the men who preceded them, but who never shall be named. Where great days, great wins, are just over a month away.

Auburn is doing its fair share of sunshine pumping as well. One of Malzahn's biggest talking points included involved the team being "so close" last season and what the team will do to avoid that pitfall in 2018. It's an odd idea, though, when you really think about it. There will be a few games, and perhaps a total of 20 plays, that will reveal the true value of this football team. Playing and practicing and watching film and clarifying strategy — it all works together to make individual players more apt to win those defining plays.

But does last season really affect anything that happens now?

Malzhan thinks so. He thinks his players now understand that they belong in the Playoff; the only hurdle remaining is securing qualification in an official capacity. Middle linebacker Deshaun Davis seems enthusiastic about this defense's ceiling, though he said it's merely "paper talk" right now. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham seems enthusiastic about the offense's ceiling, but can the Tigers coax championship-level blocking along the line of scrimmage?

It'll be a new equation with new variables.

One of the most interesting variables is Malzahn's new contract, which is worth $49 million including $30 million guaranteed. Those are big numbers. The $49 million is equal to Kirby Smart, in fact, who beat Malzahn on judgment day. The money probably won't affect Malzahn much because, listen, he's all about football strategy. He lives to draw plays on a dry-erase board, to turn new ideas into something that adds life to decaying ideas.

Yet the contract itself, what it represents, will add pressure. It's unavoidable. Nobody can blame agent Jimmy Sexton from taking full advantage of Auburn last winter and getting his client a life-changing payday. Still, Auburn supporters know president Steven Leath broke the proverbial bank to keep Malzahn on campus a while longer. Many of those supporters cannot shake the memories of blowing a 20-0 lead Baton Rouge, of falling short in the SEC Championship Game, of playing uninspired and sloppy football in the Peach Bowl.

Will the contract make Malzahn more conservative? Will it make his less willing to trust Stidham at a time when the quarterback needs to be empowered?

Auburn has a lot of difference-makers on both sides of the ball. Players seem hungry. The coaching staff has a synergy it lacked in past seasons. There is every reason to believe these Tigers will be the ones to break through the Playoff barrier and play for a national title.

Still, Malzahn must take care to ensure that he's not the limiting factor. And that concept isn't one that ever will be discussed publicly — here or anywhere.