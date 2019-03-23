It's been fun for reasons that are obvious to any and every Auburn supporter (or observer) over the age of, say, 15. It's obvious because we watched Cliff Ellis throttle downward past mediocrity, saw Jeff Lebo flail in an effort to re-attain mediocrity, shook our heads watching Tony Barbee collect checks and make excuses and become totally at ease trailing almost every other SEC program in every way.

Bruce Pearl arrived ahead of the 2014-15 season and we all knew things were going to improve. We knew because of what he did at Milwaukee and Tennessee. We knew he was hungry for a reclamation and this reclamation project was hungry for someone who actually saw value in this dormant, sad sack Auburn program.

His first year was aimed at stabilization. Second season? Recruit.

Third season? Pearl welcomed Mustapha Heron, Jared Harper, Austin Wiley, Danjel Purifoy and Anfernee McLemore into his rotation. Dogged recruiting had yielded tangible results. Auburn no longer was a doormat, but a heart-wrenching, overtime loss to Missouri in the conference tournament indicated that plenty of work remained. It takes more than talent to thrive in March.

Fourth season? A 14-game win streak. An 11-2 start to conference play. The bloom had blossomed. Auburn had become an NCAA Tournament team. The team believed it could close out games. It beat a good Tennessee team by 10 points in Knoxville. It beat a good Kentucky team by 10 points inside the Auburn Arena. Then McLemore went down at South Carolina, his season immediately ended with a broken bone, and the Tigers were thrown into a tailspin that ended with a crash in San Diego. It was ugly -- an 84-53 loss to Clemson in the NCAA Round of 32. Clemson. A school that, until very recently, seemed even with Auburn in every way. That 31-point drubbing served as a reminder that Auburn still didn't have what it took to thrive in March.

The fifth season has been the ride Auburn people wanted. Some midseason bumps caused alarm, but winning five of six to conclude the regular season showed newfound strength. Four in a row to win the SEC Tournament title proved that Auburn had tamed its March demons. A date with New Mexico State in the NCAA's first round once again signaled failure, yet the Tigers somehow prevailed and now, today, face a new kind of test.

Kansas stands between here and the Sweet Sixteen.

No, these Jayhawks aren't at their typical level. They've lost nine games this season. They entered the tournament as a No. 4 seed -- their lowest since 2006. Yet the team's best player, power forward Dedric Lawson, is the kind of star you'd expect Kansas to feature. The supporting cast is strong. And there's always a belief among Kansas players that they'll win in March.

