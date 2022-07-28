ADOB: Rare problems, rare opportunities

Gene Chizik morphed from hero to goat in record time. Gus Malzahn remained in power for years despite several spirited attempts to remove him forcefully — until a so-so COVID season finally turned the tables for good.

To an outsider, it looks like a weird world where in-fighting and malignant politicking rule the day everyday. A former athletic director once participated in a clandestine trip to interview a new football coach with the old one still employed. A former president once wanted to fire Auburn’s best-ever basketball coach because he somehow turned a professional dilemma into a personal slight.

Now it’s Bryan Harsin’s turn in the grinder. He’s a good coach from a small, out-of-the-way school whose surprising appointment universally was met with either ambivalence or outright rage.

Friendly harbor is merely a theoretical concept these days, sure, but this really isn’t about Harsin. A coach cannot broker peace because coaches aren’t belligerents in this skirmish.

Auburn fights Auburn. Over and over.

So what makes things so adversarial? There are many ways to attack that mystery, but the most reasonable explanation lies in the university’s tempestuous relationship with its biggest rival. Paul Bryant did a number on Auburn for more than two decades before one of his former assistants, Pat Dye, came along to even the score during the early 1980s. That whole experience restored in Auburn people a burning desire to not just pull even with Alabama — but to pass it, exceed it.

A quest for that serial advantage created a panicky and defensive and reactionary ethos. Desperation breeds impulsivity. Put all that together and you’ve got serious problems.

The culture of division has damaged Auburn more than any opponent could.

Still, things don’t have to continue down this path forever. In fact, 2022 looks like a perfect time to re-evaluate what Auburn must do to change the culture, to change the ethos, to fundamentally alter how everything here functions.

It’s time for Auburn to broker a truce with itself.

Name-Image-Likeness provides the perfect catalyst, too, because it's basically resetting the way all major-conference programs operate. Money always has been an important part of the recruiting process, but N-I-L now makes those deals legitimate business contracts.

Conceding ground in the N-I-L game would mean Auburn was out-foxed or out-worked by better business people. Yet Auburn alumni are some of the sharpest and most industrious business people around. This should be an area of clear advantage — with so many business owners and entrepreneurs among its legions of alumni.

This is where the paradigm must change. Right here, right now.

It begins with an informal acknowledgement that Auburn must adapt — an admission that, frankly, should give every bloc of influential supporters some measure of common ground. These blocs have been fussing with each other throughout the past decade or so, though the friction is a function of slightly different views on solutions rather than personal hatred or spite.

(I’ll take fussing over ambivalence every day, but still.)

The Auburn rank and file tend to find specters upon which blame can be laid. It's just easier that way. Jimmy Rane was The Yella Fella on our televisions for years. He's a rich man with strong opinions about Auburn athletics. So what? Raymond Harbert is a rich man with strong opinions about Auburn athletics. So what?

They are not the problem.

Still, they must be part of the solution. The only fruitful path forward requires better and improved communication among these various blocs, groups helmed informally by Rane and Harbert and a few others, and a willingness to make certain concessions in the name of unity.

It's a serial dialogue that ensures everyone is heard and represented.

This isn't all about billionaires, though. All Auburn people have a role to play. The N-I-L era paves the way for alumni and supporters to take the power back from administrators, to have a real say in how things operate moving forward.

It all comes down to three things:

• The most influential blocs must pledge to cooperate with each other.

• Auburn's primary N-I-L collective, now called On To Victory, must be stronger and more precise with its focus.

• A new network must be built to promote the athletic department's aims at the local level. Alabama has the Red Elephant Club. Auburn has nothing. Getting up to speed will take a long time, possibly decades, but Auburn cannot take permanent steps forward without an organized outreach program working alongside (yet separately from) On To Victory.

There is much work ahead. Still, this is a moment where opportunity and necessity have created a perfect crossroads for a powerful (yet decentralized) organization to finally galvanize. See it, know it, communicate it, realize it.

The process has begun. Old faces that haven’t been seen around the Athletic Complex in a generation are back with renewed vigor. They played a big role in the football team’s December recruiting rally that saved the Class of 2022, which provided proof of concept. They know what to do and how to do it.

They’re not billionaires. They’re not trying to get their name on a building.

They just want to see Auburn win championships because that’s what they grew up seeing. They remember the hope Dye inspired in the early 1980s and the standard of excellence Dye established in the late 1980s. They’re ready to see it once again.

Positive, meaningful discussions are underway and there’s a real sense that unity no longer is a pipe dream. It can be the reality.

Inaction is not an option.

Not anymore.