Gus Malzahn's professional life hasn't been fun these past six weeks.

In that span he's lost to Georgia, lost to Alabama, survived two legitimate attempts to fire him and watched his offensive coordinator leave for Kansas. His top pick to replace Chip Lindsey was Hugh Freeze and he's now the head coach at Liberty University. His next offer went to South Carolina assistant Bobby Bentley, who turned it down.

Malzahn didn't stray far from the family tree, so to speak, when he hired Memphis' Kenny Dillingham Sunday night to be the Tigers' next offensive coordinator. Dillingham, 28, presided over Memphis' excellent offense during the past two seasons under the watchful eye of head coach Mike Norvell, who worked under Malzahn as a graduate assistant at Tulsa during the 2007 and 2008 seasons. They remain close.

Norvell and Malzahn, as you'd expect, have many of the same ideas when it comes to coaching offense. Dillingham was Norvell's star pupil. Now he's graduated to the Southeastern Conference.

Yet Dillingham, who also will coach Auburn's quarterbacks, is not the big story.

Malzahn is now Auburn's official play-caller.

It's the correct choice for a few reasons. Firstly, Malzahn's future is very much on the line right now. The forces that aligned against him and conspired to have him fired will remain highly skeptical until Malzahn's final day at Auburn, which means any small misstep will re-energize the resistance. His program must make tangible progress in 2019. Malzahn feels the pressure — and he's betting on his own ability to curate the playbook and make the correct calls next fall.

After all, that skill is what made him a household name in the first place.

Malzahn calling plays ensures a unity of vision. Though Dillingham will have ideas about how the Tigers should operate and newly promoted passing-game coordinator Kodi Burns will have opinions as well, Malzahn will be the arbiter. Accountability now is at an all-time high.

If things continue to devolve next fall, there will be no conjecture about who's at fault.

The second reason this makes sense is that Dillingham can focus on quarterback development and recruiting, which clearly hasn't been a strong suit during the past few seasons. Jarrett Stidham's decision to leave for the NFL and former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant's decision to choose Mizzou over Auburn last week means Auburn's staffing situation behind center is a bit precarious.