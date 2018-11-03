ADOB: Malzahn silenced his critics Saturday, but for how long?
Auburn won a big game against Texas A&M Saturday afternoon.The game was big because Auburn hasn't been playing good football lately. A home loss to Tennessee on Oct. 13 won't soon be forgotten whil...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news