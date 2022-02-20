Adjustments made, execution needed

Bruce Pearl credited UF for playing well on defense while also chastising his team for its poor play on the offensive end.

The Tigers had just three players score in double-figures and the bench managed just nine points as the Gators held on for a 63-62 win.

AUBURN | No. 2 Auburn has thrived all season getting contributions from players up and down the roster including a bench that averages 27.2 points per game.

“You know, as the season progresses, you've got to be able to make adjustments to what you're doing,” said Pearl. “I don't think there was a lot of confusion. But there wasn't much execution. That was unfortunate.

“Obviously, let's say, you play Florida the first time, and you do certain things — well, you've got to do some other things the next time you play them. And, unfortunately, we weren't just very sharp in our execution. That trickled over into our play, because not enough guys contributed.”

Auburn had 17 turnovers and its 62 points were the second-fewest in SEC play. Jabari Smith had 28 points, K.D. Johnson 12 and Walker Kessler 11, but the six other players totaled just 11 points on 5 of 20 shooting.

AU’s bench talisman, Wendell Green, had just five points, well below his average of 12.7, on 2 of 10 shooting including 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

“Yeah, it was bad. I mean, we just didn't pass it very well. Sloppy,” said Pearl. “We didn't execute. And if we don't execute in our half-court offense better, it'll just limit how far we can go. You know, just too many balls thrown out of bounds, just crazy stuff.”

The loss dropped Auburn to 24-3 overall and 12-2 in the SEC, just one game ahead of No. 4 Kentucky, which improved to 22-5 overall and 11-3 in the conference after a win over Alabama.

Those adjustments that Pearl is asking for will need to be implemented quickly with just four games left in the regular season.

“Just staying together, getting back in the film room, getting to practice and just figuring out ways to get better, figuring out ways to start better on the road, figuring out ways to just get better overall,” said Smith after the loss at UF. “Can’t think about it too much. Still four games left in SEC play, so just trying to finish the regular season off right.”

Auburn hosts Ole Miss Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.