A valuable bye week

"I think the bye week comes at a good time for us,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “It gives us an opportunity to work on things we know we have to continue to get better at that we’ve learned through the season, a chance to get some guys a little bit of rest and get a few of them healthy and feeling strong going into Ole Miss week.”

AUBURN | After seven consecutive games to open the season, No. 19 Auburn finally got some time off this week to heal up and get back to the basics.

Auburn practiced Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the players getting a couple of days off before returning Sunday for the official start of game-week preparations.

Harsin put the group through three tough workouts but was also careful with many of the starters and key players that have picked up minor injuries along the way including linebacker Owen Pappoe, who is expected to return after missing the last four games with a high ankle sprain.

“Everybody’s got guys during this time of year that are banged up,” said Harsin. “We certainly have guys that are feeling like that right now. We’re still sharpening ourselves every day, but we’re still — we’re also trying to be smart about making sure guys get a little bit of a chance to recover, and really maximize them spending a ton of time on that.”

The bye week also gives the Auburn assistants an opportunity to go out on the road recruiting. FBS schools are currently in the evaluation period through Nov. 27, which allows coaches to visit schools for academic evaluations and games to see their top targets in action.

“It’s a chance to recruit and have the coaches get out and go see some guys. We haven’t had a chance to do that up to this point,” said Harsin.

Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN. The Rebels will play their fourth consecutive game against LSU Saturday afternoon.

“Just looking forward of getting back into a regular week and play against another really good team, Ole Miss,” said Harsin. “Got a chance to watch them in their win over Tennessee and got a lot of respect for how they play and the things they do. They’re obviously very explosive so we’ve got to take advantage of this week to get ourselves ready and hopefully be a better team when we go play.”