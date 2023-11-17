“Tremendous,” said Pearl. “It’s been a great competition all summer and fall. They’ve been pushing and pulling each other. We’re going to have a good point guard out there at all times.

Just three games into the season, Bruce Pearl is already feeling pretty confident in his two young point guards.

AUBURN | Aden Holloway and Tre Donaldson combined for 25 points, 10 assists and two turnovers in Thursday night’s 83-59 win over Notre Dame.

“They’ve both got to improve defensively for us to have a chance to do what we want to do. But they’re both brilliant shooters. They’re both winners. And obviously they played great tonight.”

Holloway, a true freshman, started for the first time tonight and scored 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting including 4 of 5 3-pointers. He had five assists and two turnovers in 23 minutes.

Donaldson, a sophomore, scored 10 points on 4 of 6 shooting including 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He added five assists, one steal and no turnovers in 17 minutes.

“Both Aden and Tre are incredibly hard workers, they really are,” said Pearl. “Aden has got some special about him. He's going to make some tough ones; he's going to make some 4-point plays. He's going to come off that screen, and it doesn't take a lot to get off. Every time he shoots it, we think it's going in.

“Now what's going to happen as a result of that, he's going to see a certain kind of coverage, and they're not going to give him that. They're going to make him do something else. Now it's my job to do the something else and take what the defense gives us.”

That test for Holloway could be coming Friday night. After beating Notre Dame, the Tigers advanced to the championship game of the Legends Classic where they’ll face St. Bonaventure, a 66-64 winner over Oklahoma State earlier Thursday.

"St. Bonaventure is going to be really hard to get to the basket on,” said Pearl. “They're so solid and so athletic. They're so fundamentally sound -- their speed, athleticism, physicality and toughness. It will bother us a little bit tomorrow."

Pearl has a connection to Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt, who was a freshman at Boston College in 1981 when Pearl was a manager.

“They’re going to play tomorrow like they’re fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives,” said Pearl. “Last thing I’m going to say is I hope I was a good senior manager when coach Schmidt was a freshman at Boston College. I hope he remembers me fondly. I hope I wasn’t too mean to him when he was a young one. I’m so proud of Mark for the job that he’s done as a coach — brilliant.”

Tip-off at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2.