AUBURN | No. 19 Auburn has played a pretty competitive schedule so far, but the competition will take a step up this week in the Legends Classic.

The Tigers will play New Mexico Monday night and either Wisconsin or Richmond Tuesday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.



“The idea is to set up the schedule where you’re going to be challenged but going to be good enough to beat the people that you’ve got on your schedule when you’ve got them,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. “If we had played this tournament to start the season, we would have lost both games for sure, for sure. We’re in a position now where we’re playing a little better and we have a chance to beat these teams.



“All are bigger, all are more athletic, all are more physical than the teams we’ve played up against to this point.”