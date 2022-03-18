A return to March Madness

“It doesn't flash in my mind very often, just every morning when I wake up, probably two or three times during the day, and when I go to bed at night. Other than that, I'm over it. I'm okay,” Pearl quipped. “No, honored and blessed to have gotten there. Got beat by Virginia, period. They went on to win a National Championship.”

Auburn’s 8th-year head coach was asked about his last game in the NCAA Tournament a day before the Tigers’ play Jacksonville State in the first round of the Midwest Regional.

Pearl didn’t specify whether it was Ty Jerome’s uncalled double-dribble on the Cavs final possession or the tough foul called on Samir Doughty on the 3-point attempt by Kyle Guy at the buzzer.

Either way, Guy made all three free throws as Virginia won 63-62 in the Final Four and went on to beat Texas Tech in the finals.

Three years later, Pearl brings an entirely new team to March Madness. The Tigers won the SEC regular season championship but went one-and-done in the SEC Tournament losing to Texas A&M in the quarterfinals.

“I think that the difference going in right now, this team right now is defending like that team did, but we're just not shooting it like that team did,” said Pearl. “We've got to be able to make some shots. We've got to shoot the ball better than when we shot it, but we're still running the same shot.”

The other big difference is experience. The 2019 team won its first-round game a year earlier before getting blown out by Clemson in the second round. Walker Kessler is the lone Auburn player with any NCAA experience this year, having played 13 minutes for North Carolina in a 85-62 first-round loss to Wisconsin last season.

“We've got to survive and advance that one and get on-the-job training,” said Pearl. “The year we went to the Final Four in 2019, the year before that, we got to the second round and lost to Clemson, but that team came back and kind of knew what it took. This team doesn't yet. They will tomorrow when we face Jacksonville State.”

With a roster lacking that tournament experience, Pearl has made sure his players know they have to turn up their play in all areas to win and advance.

"He reminds us how hard it is to get there, how tough it will be, how tough every game will be, but he doesn't really talk about it much,” said Jabari Smith. “He tries to focus on the present and focus on this team and focus on how to get back. That's what he's been stressing on, trying to get back and just trying to make history. That's what we've been focusing on.”

Tip-off at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C is scheduled for 11:40 a.m. CT on truTV.