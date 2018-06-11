Auburn coach Butch Thompson, however, is confident in his senior heading into the winner-take-all contest.

The matchup will feature Auburn left-hander Andrew Mitchell against Florida right-hander Jack Leftwich in a rematch of an April 28th game in which the Gators came out on top 12-3.

GAINESVILLE | It’s all hands on deck as Auburn and Florida play the Gainesville Super Regional finale Monday night for a trip to the College World Series.

“I feel good because of the way he’s thrown the baseball recently,” Thompson said. “He’s had some good outings for us, he’s keeping the ball in the zone, he started a game in a Regional, the Vanderbilt game is huge in my mind, the LSU game was tremendous. Pretty consistent performer. He’s a good left-hander throwing the ball well.

“He did start Game three down here, and we were in pretty good shape (up 3-0 in the first inning), and Florida had a six-spot (in the fourth), and we just couldn’t get out of the inning and it wound up running away from us. So we’ll figure out a way to navigate around that tomorrow, is the plan.”

Mitchell is 2-2 on the season with a 4.30 ERA. In his four starts since the loss to the Gators, he’s 2-1 with a 3.86 ERA

Leftwich has been trending in the other direction. Since earning the win against Auburn, the freshman is 0-4 with a 6.75 ERA in five starts.

Against the Tigers six weeks ago, he gave up a three-run home run to Edouard Julien in the first inning before settling in to earn the win allowing just those three runs on four hits in 6.2 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. Overall, he’s 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA.

Florida coach Kevin O’Sullivan plans to pair up Leftwich with sophomore Tyler Dyson, who is 5-3 with a 4.47 ERA. He’s used his top two relievers, Jordan Butler and Michael Byrne, in both of the first two games of the Super Regional.

Butler went 0.1 innings Friday and 1.0 inning Saturday, combining to throw 27 pitches. Byrne went 2.0 innings Friday and 0.1 innings Saturday, combining to throw 38 pitches. On Saturday, Auburn tagged Butler for two runs on two hits and Byrne for two hits including the game-winner by Luke Jarvis in the bottom of the ninth.

Thompson feels pretty good about Auburn's bullpen. He has yet to use senior Calvin Coker and has several other options available behind Mitchell.

“I feel like Davis Daniel could come back. I think he threw 42 pitches (Friday),” Thompson said. “Greenhill could come back, but I think you’re looking at hitter by hitter. I don’t think you’re counting a ton of innings. It’s all hands on deck. I don’t know which pitching staff is the deepest, but we’ll probably find that line tomorrow if the offenses show up.”

First pitch at McKethan Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.