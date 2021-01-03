AuburnSports - A position in transition

The third, senior Eli Stove, is eligible to return for a graduate season but that seems a bit of a long shot at this time.

For purposes of this analysis, we’re going to assume the Tigers’ top three receivers don’t return for next season. Anthony Schwartz declared for the NFL Draft Saturday night and Seth Williams could do the same in the coming days.

AUBURN | It will likely be a transition period for Auburn’s wide receiver position, but the returning talent and a new offense could ultimately benefit the group.

Below is a look at what Auburn will return and what they may need to add for 2021.

The veteran of the group would be Shedrick Jackson. The rising senior is coming off his best season with six receptions for 84 yards. He could certainly build on those numbers with more opportunities and a better offense, and he should certainly be able to provide a lot of leadership.

The bulk of the production in 2021, however, will likely come from AU’s talented 2020 class that got their feet wet this fall. Ze’Vian Capers and Kobe Hudson earned the most playing time out of the five signees. Capers had seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown while Hudson had seven receptions for 70 yards. Both are poised for breakout sophomore seasons.

Elijah Canion didn’t do much during the regular season, but had a breakout performance of his own in the Citrus Bowl catching three passes for 80 yards including a 57-yard touchdown in only the second appearance of his career.

Canion along with J.J. Evans and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are eligible for redshirts this season. Evans didn’t play this fall. Johnson played in one game but didn’t catch a pass.

The wildcard of the group would have to be Caylin Newton, who transferred from Howard to Auburn last year and made the transition from quarterback to wide receiver. He played in 10 games but didn’t register a reception.

Another wildcard of sorts would be JaVarrius Johnson, who has been slowed by injuries his first two seasons and played in just one game.

Auburn signed one receiver in the early period, Hal Presley from Arlington, Texas, who appears to have the potential to compete for a spot in the playing rotation right away.

If there’s no unexpected attrition, that would give the Tigers nine scholarship players for 2021, a healthy number. Auburn wouldn’t be in dire need of a transfer, but if a veteran with the ability to make an immediate impact comes available, it could be a good addition for a relatively inexperienced group.

PROJECTED PRE-SPRING DEPTH CHART

** This assumes Schwartz, Williams and Stove don’t return and would just be a projection going into the start of spring drills.

** Presley is not currently listed as an early enrollee but included to demonstrate the projected depth.

X RECEIVER

Ze’Vian Capers, So.

Malcolm Johnson, Jr., RFr.

Hal Presley, TFr.

Z RECEIVER

Shedrick Jackson, Sr.

Elijah Canion, RFr.

J.J. Evans, RFr.

H RECEIVER

Kobe Hudson, So.

Caylin Newton, Sr.

JaVarrius Johnson, So.