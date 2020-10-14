AuburnSports - A pass-rushing concern

Malzahn went on to say that jump-starting the Tigers’ pass rush will be a priority in practice this week. He said the same following AU’s loss at Georgia.

And his response had nothing to do with the secondary.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn said it Sunday and he said it again Tuesday when asked about Auburn giving up 318 passing yards including 293 the final three quarters against Arkansas.

There’s one big problem, however. Dee Ford, Carl Lawson or Jeff Holland won’t be stepping onto the field at Williams-Brice Stadium when Auburn takes on South Carolina Saturday.

The Tigers are seventh in the SEC with six sacks in three games, but half of those have come from blitzing linebackers. AU’s three Buck linebackers, who are supposed to provide the most consistent pass rush, have combined for no sacks and two quarterback pressures.

That position has previously produced some of the SEC’s most feared pass rushers. Ford had 10.5 sacks in 2013, Lawson nine in 2016 and Holland 10 in 2017.

None of Auburn’s current Bucks — senior T.D. Moultry, sophomores Derick Hall or Caleb Johnson — have flashed that kind of ability. A fourth, true freshman Romello Height, is injured and unlikely to contribute this season.

“You know, I think more than anything, just developing some guys and getting them more opportunities,” said Malzahn of pass rushers on he current roster. “The same thing up front—we’ve had the COVID issues and some different injuries that have kind of pushed back some of the development that normally would be more accelerated. They’ve had some of the same issues as the offensive line, so I really feel like that group each week will improve too.”

College players certainly improve over time, but for Auburn to produce a consistent pass rush against the Gamecocks, it likely means a good bit of blitzing, which can be very effective but can also lead to other issues when assigning less players to pass coverage and putting more in 1-on-1 man situations.

Still, it seems like the best option until some of the players develop more or AU’s adds more pass-rushers to its roster.

“They’re doing the best they can right now,” said safety Smoke Monday of the defensive line. “I feel like there are a lot more guys that are unproven and I feel like they’re going to shock a lot of people in these upcoming weeks. They have been practicing very hard every week. They just have to get into the rhythm of things. We have a lot of young guys up on that front four. Once they get the rhythm of things and get in the flow of how the SEC moves they’ll be perfect for us.

“For them to get pressure would help us a lot. At the end of the day Coach tell us all the time to play every snap like it’s coming to you.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.