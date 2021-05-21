A masterpiece by Fitts

“We got another level of stuff, especially when we needed it,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson told the Auburn Network. “On paper this was their best pitching setup of the weekend, and Richard Fitts said this is my game.”

In his final start of the regular season, the junior right-hander allowed one hit in a career-high 8.0 innings to lead Auburn to a 3-0 win over Missouri Friday night at Taylor Stadium.

The game didn’t end without drama.

Missouri loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth against Carson Skipper, but the junior left-hander struck out Tre Morris and got Brandt Belk to ground into a game-ending 4-6-3 double play.

“We’ve got the best middle infield in the country and I was very confident once that ball was hit that we were going to turn it and end the game,” Richard Fitts told the Auburn Network.

Auburn, which improves to 25-25 overall and 10-19 in the SEC, is one win or one Texas A&M loss away from clinching a spot in the SEC Tournament. Missouri, which falls to 14-36 overall and 7-22 in the conference, has been eliminated from postseason play.

Fitts (1-3) retired the first 14 batters of the game before giving up a single in the fifth. He retired the next 10 batters before turning it over to Swilling to start the ninth after throwing a career-high 112 pitches. He struck out seven.

“He was getting the breaking ball across,” said Thompson. “It was great to see tonight, just the tempo. Richard really set it. When he made a pitch, he got the ball back and got right back on it. Was kind of on the attack, kind of our hallmark deal when we’ve really thrown the baseball well."

Despite giving up two hits and a walk in the ninth, Skipper kept Mizzou scoreless in his 1.0 inning of work to record his second save of the season.

Auburn got on board in the first inning as Tyler Miller hit a one-out double and scored an unearned run on a fielding error by Missouri first baseman Torin Montgomery.

The Tigers stretched the lead to 3-0 in the fifth as Ryan Bliss hit a two-out, two-run home run, his 14th of the season, well over the left field wall.

Missouri starter Seth Halvorsen (4-3) was also impressive holding Auburn to three runs, two earned, on four hits in 8.0 innings. He struck out seven and issued two walks on 123 pitches.

“He was really good all night,” Bliss told the Auburn Network. “Later on in the game after the first couple of at-bats, he went to his soft stuff. I kinda went up there kinda sitting on it and I got one hanging and I put a good swing on it.”

Auburn will go for the series sweep Saturday at 2 p.m. CT on SECN+/ESPN+.