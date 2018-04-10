Stidham suffered a partially torn labrum in his left shoulder at Missouri Sept. 23, playing through the pain and discomfort for the remainder of a season that saw him complete 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,158 yards and 18 touchdowns, the second-most passing yards in an Auburn single season.

The rehab process from January’s surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder is nearly complete and Auburn’s starting quarterback should be released for summer workouts in May.

AUBURN | Jarrett Stidham can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

After sitting out the first four practices of spring, Stidham was cleared on a limited basis and participated in position and 7-on-7 passing drills. He even performed in a short 7-on-7 drill before the start of A-Day, completing 7-of-8 passes.

But being held out of the scrimmages and all the 11-on-11 drills this spring had some advantages according to Stidham.

“Obviously, I love playing. But it's nice to kind of sit back and kind of see everything from Coach (Gus) Malzahn’s perspective,” he said. “I would always be back behind everything with him during practice, so I'm kind of able to see what exactly he's seeing. We talk about things. It was kind of good to get that coach's perspective.”

With Stidham watching from the sidelines during A-Day, Auburn’s quarterbacks had their share of struggles. Sophomore Malik Willis, who was the starter for the Orange team, completed 8-of-20 passes for 45 yards. Freshman Joey Gatewood completed 4-of-16 passes for 0 yards playing mainly for the Blue team.

But Stidham cautioned that it’s not just about the statistics in a spring game, especially working against what should be one of the best defenses in the SEC and without several top offensive players like running back Kam Martin, H-back Chandler Cox, and wide receivers Ryan Davis, Eli Stove and Will Hastings.

Auburn’s top two centers were also out with injuries and Willis and Gatewood were not live, drastically limiting their running ability, which is a big part of their skillset.

Malzahn was quick to point out after the game that Cam Newton was just 3-of-8 in the A-Day game before he won the Heisman Trophy and led Auburn to the national championship in 2010.

“I thought they did a really good job,” said Stidham of Willis and Gatewood. “We can definitely work on some things. That's obviously what film and practice is for, but it's really good to just see them come out here and command the offense, make the right calls, make the right reads, that kind of thing.”

Stidham will be tasked this summer of helping to coach up the younger quarterbacks once workouts and captain’s practices get underway. The fourth-year junior also has some specific personal goals for the rest of the offseason.

“For me, summer, I need to put on some muscle, put on some weight,” Stidham said. “I need to get around 220 and keep what little speed I have.”

For Stidham and Auburn, winter workouts and spring practice were just a warmup for what’s ahead.

“We've got a lot of guys that really have to step up, especially on the offensive line and the running backs,” Stidham said. “A lot of guys left. It's been really good to see those guys improve from week to week. Then again, we have a long way to go, because we're shooting for bigger and better things in 2018. We're going to have to get to work.

“You've got to be locked in the rest of the spring. And when the summer gets here, it's all business. In the summer, that's kind of where everything is molded for that season. I'm excited for it.”

Auburn concludes spring practice with a final workout Tuesday afternoon.