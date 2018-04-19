Auburn's weekend at Missouri couldn't have been more miserable.

The team lost a game on a walk-off homer surrendered by ace Kaylee Carlson. The team, stunned by the Game 1 spectacle, was listless and lethargic during a Game 2 loss later the same day. Game 3 never materialized due to snow and cold temperatures.

"It was pretty miserable," Carlson said.

She wasn't talking about the weather. At least not primarily.

The Tigers dropped both games against a Missouri team that entered the series at 4-11 in conference play. Those losses dropped Auburn to 14th in the latest NCAA Ratings Percentage Index report, which places them squarely outside the Top 8 (best chance to host a super regional) and perilously close to losing dibs on a regional host site.

These aren't the happiest of days on the Plains. Part of coach Mickey Dean's job is to keep his team positive, and he's certainly making that his aim, but it's not all butterflies and rainbows. He's pointed out the shortcomings — the defensive miscues, the three homers Carlson conceded, the fruitless at-bats, his decision to lift Makayla Martin in Game 2 after just one inning.

At the same time, he's pragmatic about the whole thing. One poor weekend in Missouri doesn't have to define this team's season.

"It happens. Sometimes you have to tell your team as a coach — look at it, reflect upon it. Then you have to flush it," Dean said. "You can’t dwell on it. It happened and it sucks — and now we have to move on."

Carlson said Wednesday that she's moved on from her role in the debacle. That's tenable considering she's 17-3 this season with a 0.83 earned run average, making her among the nation's most consistent (and effective) pitchers.

"It was very uncharacteristic of me," Carlson said. "As a pitcher, you have to have a very short memory. We’ve just got to let it go and move on out there. Every pitcher has setbacks. Every pitcher has bad weekends. It’s about how you come back from that."

Auburn (36-10, 9-8) makes its final regular-season appearance at Jane B. Moore Field this weekend against Arkansas. The series will give the Tigers a chance to put the past behind them. It also will give Carlson a chance to practice what she's been preaching to the team's younger players — remain calm, remain confident, remain optimistic.

For Dean, however, it'll be a chance to watch his team grow. He believes the losses at Missouri — Auburn led 4-0 during the sixth inning in Game 1 — has taught his team to never take any lead or any opponent for granted. Now it's time to apply those lessons.

"We thought the game was over. (Carlson) thought the game was over," Dean said. "Think about how many times we’ve won a game in the seventh inning — and you’re playing a team (Missouri) that’s fighting for their life. We never rebounded after that. You know you’ll have to do it in the playoffs. That was a high opportunity for us to learn — not just about the game but about emotions, how to handle things."