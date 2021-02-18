AuburnSports - A key strong suit for 2021

Carson enters his fourth season with 275 career points, which ranks fifth in program history and 52 career fields goals, which ranks third. Daniel Carlson, who is currently with the Las Vegas Raiders, scored 474 points, the most in Auburn and SEC history from 2014-17.

It starts with Anders Carlson, who has followed in his brother’s footsteps as one of the best kickers in school history.

AUBURN | Bryan Harsin inherits a pretty strong group of special teams players and it should be a strength of the 2021 Auburn team.

A second-team All-American and Lou Groza Award semifinalist, the younger Carlson made 20 of 22 field goals last season including a 39-yard game-winner against Arkansas. He was 5 of 5 from 40-49 yards and 2 of 3 from 50+ yards.

Auburn is also scheduled to return its top two punters from last season who shared the position. Oscar Chapman, who was a late addition last summer from Adelaide, Australia, averaged 41.0 yards on 28 punts. He had eight downed inside the 20-yard line.

Aidan Marshall averaged 42.2 yards on 16 punts including six inside the 20-yard line. Auburn hasn’t had a punt blocked in 154 games, which is second in the NCAA.

Long snappers Bill Taylor and Clarke Smith were both seniors last season but if neither opt to return, Jacob Quattlebaum returns after playing in six games his first three seasons.

The biggest special teams loss for Auburn is backup safety Jordyn Peters, who blocked four punts during his career including two returned for touchdowns. His blocked punt recovered for a touchdown against the Razorbacks last fall opened the scoring in an eventual 30-28 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn is scheduled to begin spring practice March 16.