In addition, quarterback Bo Nix is averaging 34.6 rushing yards per game and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz 16.4. Not surprisingly, Auburn is second in the SEC averaging 251.0 rushing yards per game.

Twelve different players have at least one carry this season including six running backs. Starter JaTarvious Whitlow is sixth in the SEC averaging 92.6 yards per game and has a league-high seven rushing touchdowns, but five other AU running backs are averaging 75.5 yards per game combined.

AUBURN | Gus Malzahn vowed to transition to a running back by committee approach this season, and five games in Auburn’s seventh-year head coach is sticking to his promise.

“If you really look at the totality of our schedule and everything that goes with it, we just made the decision that we’re going to have to spread some carries out and keep our guys fresh,” Malzahn said. “Specifically, Boobee fresh for the second half of the season, too. It’s been really good to give some other guys some carries, and I think they responded well.”

Two weeks ago at Texas A&M, Whitlow had 16 of his 18 carries in the second half, rushing for a game-high 67 yards and a touchdown. Whitlow scored three touchdowns on 10 carries against Mississippi State with four other running backs combining for 87 yards on 20 carries.

“We understand the long-haul journey and the volume of hits and everything that goes with it with running backs,” Malzahn said.

There was a big addition to the running back committee against the Bulldogs as D.J. Williams saw his first college action. The true freshman had 32 yards on seven carries in the fourth quarter of the 56-23 win.

Williams could see his role grow in the coming weeks.

“He’s finally healthy and got a chance to carry the ball,” Malzahn said. “You could see, he’s got something to him, you know, he really has a wiggle and he’s got good vision. So, we’ll see where that goes. It was really good to get him out there and let him touch the ball a few times during the season.”

No. 7 Auburn returns to action at No. 10 Florida Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.