“Frustrating two days to be the baseball coach at Auburn is what I’d say,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “Guys really fought toward the end of the ballgame — too little, too late. Probably put it in the umpire’s hands there late. I think we kind of dug our own deal with some at-bats for a game-and-a-half really.”

The Tigers’ ended an eight-game winning streak with a 6-2 loss to Georgia Tech Tuesday and followed that up with a 4-3 loss to Wofford Wednesday night. Both games were at Plainsman Park.

AUBURN | This is not how No. 14 Auburn wanted to head into the start of conference play. Not even close.

Auburn had its share of chances against the Terriers. Conor Davis had a three-run home run taken away when his younger brother, Colin Davis, made a leaping grab over the centerfield wall in the fifth inning. A potential game-tying home run by Steven Williams to leadoff the ninth sailed just outside the left field foul pole.

Auburn left 12 runners on base and was just 2 of 13 with runners in scoring position after going 0 of 8 against the Yellow Jackets.

“For two nights, I felt like we were on the defense the whole time and didn’t attack,” Thompson said.

All three of AU’s runs came in the eighth as Davis led off with a double, Matt Scheffler was hit by a pitch and Kason Howell drove home Davis with a double. A walk by Rankin Woley loaded the bases and a single by Nate LaRue and sacrifice fly by Judd Ward drove in two more.

Trace Bright (1-1) took the loss allowing four runs on five this and three walks in 2.0 innings.

“Both starts were not tempo setting, and we had that again tonight,” Thompson said. “I don’t think we had a strikeout with our starter tonight. We run some young guys, they’re going to be really good players for us, but they’ve got to get better at this point.”

Auburn opens SEC play this weekend with a three-game series against No. 23 Texas A&M. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+. Fans will be unable to attend after the SEC announced Wednesday night that all conference sporting events would be played in empty arenas and stadiums until at least March 30 due to the coronavirus outbreak.