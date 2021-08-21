A full Jordan-Hare: 'We're all still full-going everything'

"Our plan is still to move forward with 100% capacity," Athletic Director Allen Greene said at Auburn's football performance center groundbreaking event. "This is the time where people need to be vigilant and take care of themselves and trust and listen to the doctors, listen to their doctors, and hopefully we can improve vaccination rates."

Everything is still a full-go for Auburn football heading into the season.

Across the country at places like Oregon, some schools have announced they will require proof vaccination or a negative test within the previous 72 hours to attend the games. But Greene says Auburn hasn't had discussions about implementing something like that.

"We have not had that conversation on our campus yet," Greene said. "We hope that our community continues to do what they're supposed to do to make it safe for everybody."

Greene said tailgating is still going to be allowed this fall and "We're all still full-going everything." Greene says they have not had discussions about requiring masks for fans in the stands

Auburn soccer announced on Twitter earlier this week that the team had reached a 100% vaccination rate and Greene says they have "several" teams that are at 100% along with some that are "close."

As for Auburn football, Greene says they're improving in their vaccination rate. Greene also mentioned that head coach Bryan Harsin is resting at home and feeling well after testing positive for COVID-19.