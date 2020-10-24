AuburnSports - A freshman sensation

According to Pro Football Focus, Auburn’s true freshman running back is the second highest-rated rusher in college football with a 91.2 rating and has forced the most missed tackles in the SEC with 22.

AUBURN | It seems like every new stat that comes out about Tank Bigsby is more and more impressive.

“I could tell he was special in fall camp,” center Nick Brahms said. “He has the right mindset. He has natural leadership ability to him, and you can just tell that. As a freshman, it’s really rare, I think, coming into a big school like Auburn to have a freshman like that kinda lead some guys.

“You can see, he can burst, man, he runs hard. I love blocking for him because, that dude, he’s positive too, he brings us up and he’s just fun to block for.”

Even Rivals.com recruiting director Mike Farrell ranks him as the No. 1 true freshman through the first half of the season. The final Rivals’ 2020 rankings slotted Bigsby as the nation’s No. 5 running back and No. 45 overall prospect.

“Just how physical he's running,” said Auburn coach Gus Malzahn on what stands out about Bigsby. “I mean, he looks like an Auburn running back to me. He's running with great passion.”

Bigsby, 6-foot and 204 pounds, has rushed for 303 yards on 50 attempts, and average of 6.1 yards per carry, and caught 11 passes for 84 yards. He’s only scored one touchdown, however, a 4-yard run at South Carolina last Saturday.

“I’ve seen a lot of potential in him,” wide receiver Eli Stove said. “I’ve seen he’s a hard runner. He’s a competitor, too. We’ve got to feed him, we’ve got to feed him. Get him in the end zone, for sure.”

Bigsby had 16 carries and no receptions against the Gamecocks, but all signs point to him becoming a much bigger part of the offense in today’s game against Ole Miss and moving forward.

In fact, the running game could take center stage against a porous Rebel defense, which is ranked last in the SEC. Shaun Shivers, who has missed the last three games with an injury, is back and D.J. Williams is close to 100 percent after playing through an injury the past two weeks.

This is expected to be the second consecutive week Auburn’s had five healthy offensive linemen practicing together and then playing on Saturday.

“You know, a lot of times, when you're evaluating your offensive line and when you have guys out all the time, once they stick together, you can start figuring out their strengths,” Malzahn explained. “Zone, gap, a little bit of outside zone, too, and I think you'll see the whole thing kind of come together as the year moves forward.”

Auburn plays at Ole Miss Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on SECN.