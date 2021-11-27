A first Iron Bowl

“I think the difference is, here at Auburn it’s an Iron Bowl. At LSU it’s just a rivalry game, but here it’s something much more special,” said Finley, who transferred to AU from LSU this summer. “To be a part of it is an unbelievable experience. When I was at LSU I never paid attention to other team’s schedules and other team’s traditions and rituals.

Auburn’s first-year head coach and starting quarterback will coach and play for the first time in this classic rivalry Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN | It didn’t take long for Bryan Harsin and T.J. Finley to learn about the Iron Bowl, but that’s not close to the same as the experience.

“When I came here and I was introduced to the Iron Bowl I was pretty shocked that this game was so special. Just to be able to be starting in this game is an unbelievable experience and I can’t wait.”

Harsin had watched the annual showdown between Auburn and Alabama from afar, but knew it was more than just a rivalry when the first question from his introductory press conference was about the Iron Bowl.

“To me, that’s the best part of this game is you have that excitement and passion surrounding it,” said Harsin. “You want to go out there and have yourself ready to play. You want to go out and play your best game. You want to have an opportunity to put yourself in the position to go have a chance to win it. And you do that by having yourself prepared.”

No. 3 Alabama comes into the 86th Iron Bowl as nearly a three-touchdown favorite having already clinched the SEC West at 10-1 overall and 6-1 in the conference. The Tigers have struggled in November with three consecutive losses to fall to 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SEC.

“We’re playing against a really good team,” said Harsin. “We’re going to have to play tough, we’re going to have to be disciplined, we’re going to have to do things that we’ve shown that we’re capable of on a consistent basis.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.