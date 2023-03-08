The addition of Smith, who has played seven games since getting injured, makes playing that zone not an option for Pearl and the Tigers now. The Jacksonville, Ark. native can get hot and in a hurry. Against Georgia on February 21, Smith hit 5-of-8 from deep and has scored 24-plus points in three of the last four games. In addition, two other starters – Anthony Black and Davonte Davis – shoot better than 32 percent from deep, while Ricky Council IV, the Hogs' leading scorer, is averaging two made threes a game.

"They weren't at full strength because they didn't have Nick Smith," Bruce Pearl said. "They were at a time in their season where they weren't shooting the ball well at all. And we took full advantage of it by playing 40 possessions of zone. We probably have played 80 possessions of zone on the season, 40 of them in that game."

Sure, Auburn has played Arkansas this season, a 72-59 victory in Neville Arena, but the Razorbacks the Tigers face on Thursday evening in the SEC Tournament aren't the same team that they were back in January. That's because vaunted freshman Nick Smith Jr. is back on the court and playing well for the Hogs.

That's not Auburn's only problem, as the Razorbacks have a sizeable height advantage at the guard position, with their small guard Davis measuring 6-foot-4 while Council stands 6-foot-6 and Black 6-foot-7.

"They're just huge," Pearl said. They're the 12th-longest team in the country by length. Again, hard matchup ... The last three teams Arkansas has played -- at Alabama, at Tennessee and then Kentucky at home -- most of those teams are pretty big and pretty long. And that's not how we're built."

It's been a running storyline for most of the season as Auburn's guards pale in size compared to many opponents. And while the Razorbacks are shooting the three-ball much better, Pearl understands that their size will help them get to the basket and draw fouls if the Tigers aren't careful.

"Still better from two than three, still great getting downhill," the coach said. "We sent them to the foul line 32 times in Auburn, in Neville, so we've got to guard them without fouling."

The Razorbacks might be the 10-seed in the conference tournament, but don't let that fool you. Pearl jovially referred to that fact on Tuesday.

"Arkansas is seeded 10th in the SEC tournament, but based on the NET, they're the 18th seed in the NCAA tournament," he said. "You go figure that one. What a great reward."

And while the challenge isn't typical of a typical double-digit seed in a conference tourney, Pearl and the Tigers aren't shying away from it but embracing it.

"I'd say it'll be a tough matchup, but one we want," the coach said.