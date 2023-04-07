A big target in a loaded tight end room, Fairweather brings three years of experience playing at FIU to the position, along with a 6-foot-4 frame and leaping ability that will make him a threat in the red zone. Like the player below, he has the size that Freeze likes in his pass catchers. Oh, and if he scores, there is a slight chance he dunks the football on the goalpost. Fun for everyone!

Let's look at five Tigers to watch that are concluding their first spring practice on the Plains. (Five on defense coming on Saturday.)

Are we going to learn much about Auburn's offense under Philip Montgomery and Hugh Freeze on Saturday in the annual A-Day game? Not even close, but there are still some things to watch out for, including a bunch of newcomers hoping to make an impact this fall.

Nick Mardner - WR

The transfer from Cincinnati (he previously played at Hawaii, as well), Mardner brings everything you want in a wide receiver with his height (6-foot-6) and size (209 lbs.) He resembles a prototypical Freeze receiver – think Evan Engram or DK Metcalf, but not yet at that level – and will line up in multiple positions in this offense. After catching just 19 passes for 218 yards and three TDs, can Mardner make the leap to a big-time receiver in the SEC? It will be beneficial to this offense if he can.

Connor Lew - OL

A true freshman rarely earns a starting position on an SEC offensive line, but that is where Lew stands as spring practice ends. As Freeze points out, that reflects his ability and the Tigers' lack of talent and depth at the position. At 6-foot-3 and 278 lbs., the Kennesaw, Ga., native still has to put on more weight, but he's come in and made a great impression during the spring.

Dillon Wade - OL

A transfer from Tulsa, it comes as no surprise that Wade would pick up where he left off in Montgomery's offense after playing two seasons under his tutelage. Unlike a lot of the offensive line, he has college experience and will more than likely be a starter once the lights come on in September. And even though he is a newcomer, his position coach Jake Thornton has spoken about Wade's fellow offensive linemen flocking to him, trying to learn from the veteran. He was a key pickup in the transfer portal.

Brian Battie - RB

The little engine that could, Battie reminds some of Onterio McCalebb due to his height (5-foot-7) and speed. He's a significant threat on special teams, earning consensus All-America honors at kick returner following the 2021 season at USF. Look for him to burst some big runs this season and possibly on A-Day.