“Coach preaches take one game at a time in this tournament here. Every team is talented. You got to win the first one to get to the next one. Of course Duke is a target for us. We're looking forward to that, hopefully, depending upon how this matchup goes today,” said senior All-SEC guard Bryce Brown after Auburn’s opening 88-79 overtime win over Xavier.

According to ESPN, Duke has three of the top four prospects for the 2019 NBA Draft in 6-foot-7 shooting guard R.J. Barrett, 6-foot-6 and 272-pound power forward Zion Williamson and 6-foot-9 small forward Cameron Reddish.

The 8th-ranked Tigers will take on No. 1 Duke Tuesday night in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational. Auburn is 0-3 all-time against the Blue Devils with the last matchup coming in 1981.

Brown led the Tigers with 26 points in 42 minutes against the Musketeers. Jared Harper added 25 points in 43 minutes. The talented backcourt duo will be counted on to play the majority of the game against Duke.

“During this offseason and during our first couple weeks of the season coach has been preparing us for just playing three days in a row,” Harper said. “If you win, lose or whatever, you're going to play three straight games, so we got to prepare our bodies for that.”



Xavier out-rebounded Auburn 42-35 and held a 31-16 advantage in points off the bench. Those are two areas the Tigers will need to improve on to have a chance of knocking off the nation’s top-ranked team.



The Blue Devils have won all four of their games by 20 or more points including a season-opening 118-84 win over then-No. 2 Kentucky.



“We just know that if we can defend and rebound, we can play with any team in the country,” Harper said. “I know that's going to be a focus for us. We didn't rebound the ball today like we wanted to or how we expected.”



“Me and Jared played heavy minutes today so we're going to depend on our other guards and other bigs to step in and probably play a few more minutes tomorrow just to help with that fatigue that we took today,” Brown said. “That's what I like about this team, just the depth. So I feel like we're more prepared than anybody with the experience and the players we have."



Tip-off at the Lahaina Civic Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

