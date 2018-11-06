“If we're good enough to win this week, we're good enough to go to Maui and play with the teams we're gonna play with out there,” Pearl said. “These two teams this week are gonna give us a real barometer. I know you would expect that about Washington, you might not expect that about South Alabama, but just trust me on that.”

Enough so, that a good performance this week could pay huge dividends when the Tigers travel to Hawaii to play in a loaded Maui Invitation field Nov. 19, which includes No. 3 Gonzaga, No. 4 Duke, Xavier, Arizona, Iowa State and Illinois.

AUBURN | South Alabama and No. 25 Washington aren’t the biggest names in college basketball, but Bruce Pearl is expecting both to offer tough challenges for No. 11 Auburn the first week of the season.

The biggest challenge for Tuesday night’s opener against the Jaguars is what to expect from first-year head coach Richie Riley, who coached at Nicholls the past two seasons. Senior guard Rodrick Sykes is USA’s top returning player after averaging 18.7 points per games last season including a school-record five 30-point games.

“They do different things. They do new things. They do good things. But I don’t know what they’re going to do, just because it’s not what I’ve kind of prepared for,” Pearl said. “So that’s going to make it especially challenging. I say that with compliments to their coach and the way their players play. They play very hard. I’ve seen them in one game. I saw a tape against Tuskegee in their exhibition. They won 63-40.”

Pearl has bemoaned working with a roster of just eight scholarship players in practice the last few weeks due to injuries to Samir Doughty and Austin Wiley. Doughty is expected back for the USA game.

“Being so short-handed, not being able to play best on best enough. And because we really didn't get a strong, strong challenge until Friday, we haven't faced any adversity at all,” Pearl said. “And so South Alabama is going to put us in a lot more adverse situations than I've been able to put us in in practice or our exhibition season was able to put us in. And so we're just gonna have to see how we react on the fly.”

Tip-off Tuesday night at the Auburn Arena is scheduled for at 8 p.m. on SEC Network. Friday’s game against the Huskies with be at 8:30 on the SECN.