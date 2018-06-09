“I didn’t throw a lot of strikes, I walked four guys and hit one. I don’t know the last time I walked four guys,” Mize said. “I just couldn’t get ahead. I couldn’t stay in the strike zone. I don’t know, I was leaving a bunch of stuff up and they were putting good swings on balls.”

Auburn’s All-American right-hander, the first overall selection in Monday’s 2018 MLB Draft, lost for the fourth time in his last five starts Saturday. In one of the most important outings of his career, Mize allowed a career-high six runs on seven hits and a career-high four walks in 5.0 innings of an 8-2 loss to Florida in game one of the Gainesville Super Regional.

GAINESVILLE | This is not the finish that anyone expected for Casey Mize.

Mize has allowed 20 earned runs in 23.2 innings against his last four SEC opponents, all losses. He was 8-1 with a 2.25 after beating Alabama 19-5 on May 6. Five weeks later, the junior is 10-6 with a 3.61 ERA.

Mize walked four batters in his first nine starts and 12 in his last eight.

“He made every start this year and has just pitched so good for us,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “A couple of these we’re talking about the last few games are three or four runs. Today I think he misfired more than I’ve seen him misfire.

“I think today’s was different than the ones we were referencing here in the last month or so. All credit to Florida there. He’s resilient and I could tell that hurt him today. He was excited about today. He’s handled himself as mature as any player I’ve ever been around.”

It hasn’t all been on Mize. In his last four losses, Auburn has scored an average of just 2.25 runs per game.

Auburn will need to win the next two at Florida to advance to the College World Series and give Mize another opportunity to finish his career on a higher note.

Game two is set for 11 a.m. CT Sunday morning on ESPN. If a third game is necessary, it will be 7:30 p.m. Monday night on ESPN.

“He’s been as mature and put Auburn and his team first as good as anybody,” Thompson said. “I know he wanted a different result today and maybe we can go get it tomorrow. I’ll encourage him to communicate, talk and stay engaged with his team tomorrow. That’s the best way Casey can help us now for this tournament.”