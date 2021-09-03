A brick years in the making

“They were showing me the bricks on the ground saying, ‘yeah, these are the captain bricks and if you’re elected a captain you get a brick on the ground.’ I just remember thinking that it would be a cool thing to have one day,” said Pappoe.

He was touring Auburn’s campus when something caught his eye on the ground just outside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN | The moment still resonates with Owen Pappoe years later.

That day came last week.

Pappoe and fellow linebacker Chandler Wooten were both named permanent team captains for the 2021 season.

“Just to be selected by my teammates means a lot. It shows that all of the work I have been putting in for leadership and just handling my business is paying off. It’s an amazing feeling. I’m excited and ready to lead,” said Pappoe.

Entering his junior season, Pappoe has 142 career solo tackles, 93 of those coming last season. He was recently named third-team All-SEC by the coaches.

“He’s just such a smart guy. So humble, hard-working," said Wooten.

Auburn will have four captains Saturday when it opens the season against Akron. Bo Nix and Nick Brahms were named honorary captains for the game. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN+/SECN+.