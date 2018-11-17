“Just to see how far they came and how far we came as a position group, it's kind of mind-blowing. Just like I said, man, when we part our separate ways at the end of the year, we're still just a phone call away.”

“We're not just teammates, man. Those guys are really my brothers. Blood wouldn't make us any closer at all, I can tell you that,” said Deshaun Davis, who ranks ninth among career tackles since 2000 with 245. “Like I say, man, just knowing my story and their story, their personal background, how they came up through their situations, getting into Auburn and then when they got here, the things they went through while they were here.

The group includes wide receiver Ryan Davis, the school’s all-time leader in receptions, and linebacker Deshaun Davis, who is top 10 in career tackles.

It’s hard for Ryan Davis to wrap his head around playing at home for a final time. He kicked off his career with a 28-yard run against Texas A&M in 2015 before catching 165 passes in four years including 25 starts.

“I have thought about it. I can’t picture it, I try to but you don’t really know how it’s going to be until that moment comes,” Ryan Davis said. “Just running out of the tunnel the last time I know is going to be a surreal moment for me. The last time being in Jordan-Hare playing.

“I even thought about it my last SEC game against Texas A&M. I’m glad I went out in a good way for that game. I just want to make sure I end this game the right way and go out with a bang my last time playing in Jordan-Hare.”

The other 12 seniors being recognized include H-back Chandler Cox, linebacker Montavious Atkinson, linebacker Darrell Williams, defensive lineman Dontavius Russell, defensive lineman Andrew Williams, quarterback Devin Adams, tight end Tucker Brown, tight end Robert Muschamp, running back C.J. Tolbert, H-back Chase Cramer, wide receiver Griffin King and offensive lineman Ryan Meneely.

Defensive lineman Jaunta’vius Johnson and kicker Ian Shannon, both fourth-year juniors, will also participate in Senior Day. Injuries have limited Johnson to just two games played.

“They've helped us win a lot of football games on the field, but the way they've handled themselves off the field, on the field, they're true Auburn men,” Auburn coach Gus Malzahn said. “When I think of this group, there's a lot of real classy young men with high character. They've done a good job with their leadership this year.

“Everything hasn't gone as well as planned, as you know, but they've really done a super job from the leadership standpoint. I really feel strong that we need to come out and play good football for those guys in their last home game being Senior Day.”

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

"This being the last game, man, it's kind of weird. It's kind of bittersweet. I'm going to go out and enjoy it as much as I can,” Deshaun Davis said.