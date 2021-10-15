5 things Auburn needs to do to beat Arkansas

AUBURN | It was the year 1993. Auburn was on its way to an undefeated season in Terry Bowden's first year in charge. Henry Rowengartner led the Chicago Cubs to a World Series victory in "Rookie of the Year." The hit sitcom "Cheers" was ending its phenomenal run. But, most importantly, five guys came together to form the band Backstreet Boys, forever changing the music landscape. Okay, that might be a bit of hyperbole, but you wouldn't be able to look me in the eye and honestly say that when "I Want It That Way" comes on the radio, you don't roll down the windows, pump the volume to max and sing your heart out. But we're here to talk football, right? So with the assistance of Nick, Howie, AJ, Brian and Kevin, here are five (well, really six) ways Auburn can beat Arkansas.

Bo Nix scrambles against Georgia. (Jake Crandall)

1. Everybody Going into Razorback Stadium is never an easy experience, and with the Hogs back to being at least a possible bowl team, the task gets more complicated. That means all three phases of the game must be at their best. No sputtering in the red zone on offense, no miscommunication in the secondary and no stupid penalties or mistakes on special teams are crucial. Speaking of no silly stuff ... 2. Incomplete How appropriate is this song choice? There's been a lot of negativity regarding the play of Auburn's wide receivers, and rightfully so. Too many dropped passes and the inability to make plays in one-on-one situations have been a problem all year, with even running back Shaun Shivers saying it comes down to focus. Arkansas' pass defense ranked sixth in the FBS, allowing just 156 yards per game. Kobe Hudson, Demetris Robertson and the tight ends will have to make plays to keep the Razorbacks from stuffing the box. 3. All I Have to Give It's likely going to be a 60-minute game as the two teams are pretty much even. Both had challenging games last week – Auburn against Georgia, Arkansas against Ole Miss – so the two teams have some knocks and bruises. A battle of wills and, as cliche as it sounds, who wants it more could be the difference in this game.

Tank Bigsby runs for a touchdown against Georgia. (Jake Crandall)