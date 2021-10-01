5 things Auburn must do to beat LSU
AUBURN | Confession time: I had never heard the song "Bohemian Rhapsody" until I saw "Wayne's World" in the theaters in 1992. Yeah, go ahead and call me lame, but that's the truth.
Much like Auburn's chances at victory in Baton Rouge the last 22 years, sometimes things fall through the cracks. And, let's face it, out of all of the matchups between the two Tigers, this year might be the one where you have no idea what is going to happen, like that scene in the middle of the movie. Will Wayne and Garth's friend barf in the back seat? Who's going to start at quarterback for Auburn? Will they get whiplash from too much headbanging? Which defense will show up for the orange and blue Tigers?
Yep, this game is as up in the air as Mike Myers' career after he starred in Love Guru. However, with the help of Queen, here are five ways that Auburn can pull off the win.
1. We Will Rock You
There might be few ways to stop LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, but I know one, and that's knocking him on his butt before he even gets started. Derek Mason should let Roger McCreary size and lock him up at the line of scrimmage, or else he will find pockets against this soft secondary.
The sophomore has 24 catches for 308 yards and eight touchdowns. Boutte is the Bayou Bengals' Jahan Dotson, and we all saw what the Penn State receiver did against Auburn. When Boutte catches a pass, Auburn must hit him hard again and again. Make him fear coming across the middle. Try to intimidate him as much as possible. Otherwise, he will have his way.
Of course, it would help the effort if...
2. Under Pressure
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had all the time in the world, and there wasn't a lot of pressure against Georgia State, either. If the Auburn front gives Max Johnson breathing room, he will pick the Tigers apart.
Don't be afraid to blitz, Coach Mason!
3. Don't Stop Me Now
The LSU rush defense isn't horrible, but two have gashed them for yards. Last week against Mississippi State, a team with not nearly the rushing attack of Auburn, the Tigers allowed 4.4 yards per attempt.
Now, LSU is going to do everything they can to take the run play out of Mike Bobo's playbook by stuffing the box. Getting the ball to Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter out of the backfield through the passing game is an answer. They are the two best players on offense. Please don't ignore them.
4. Now I'm Here
We have no idea who will take the field at quarterback for Auburn on Saturday, but if it is T.J. Finley, he's going to have to keep his emotions under check. In my opinion, he gives Auburn the best chance to win after watching Bo Nix struggle last week. He's going to have to complete some throws early if Auburn wants to get the LSU defense to at least respect the passing game. It's going to be a great environment and Finley's homecoming. The nerves better disappear early.
5. Keep Yourself Alive
If LSU grabs a 14-point or more lead, you might as well call it a night. It's a must-win game for Ed Orgeron and the Tigers, and the 8 p.m. local start means the crowd is going to be bananas. Auburn must keep it close going into halftime to keep the running game a valid threat, and Bobo won't have to rely on his quarterback to throw it more than he should. Get to the fourth quarter in a tight game, and crazy things can happen.