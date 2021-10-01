5 things Auburn must do to beat LSU

AUBURN | Confession time: I had never heard the song "Bohemian Rhapsody" until I saw "Wayne's World" in the theaters in 1992. Yeah, go ahead and call me lame, but that's the truth. Much like Auburn's chances at victory in Baton Rouge the last 22 years, sometimes things fall through the cracks. And, let's face it, out of all of the matchups between the two Tigers, this year might be the one where you have no idea what is going to happen, like that scene in the middle of the movie. Will Wayne and Garth's friend barf in the back seat? Who's going to start at quarterback for Auburn? Will they get whiplash from too much headbanging? Which defense will show up for the orange and blue Tigers? Yep, this game is as up in the air as Mike Myers' career after he starred in Love Guru. However, with the help of Queen, here are five ways that Auburn can pull off the win.

Roger McCreary makes a tackle against Georgia State. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)

1. We Will Rock You There might be few ways to stop LSU star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, but I know one, and that's knocking him on his butt before he even gets started. Derek Mason should let Roger McCreary size and lock him up at the line of scrimmage, or else he will find pockets against this soft secondary. The sophomore has 24 catches for 308 yards and eight touchdowns. Boutte is the Bayou Bengals' Jahan Dotson, and we all saw what the Penn State receiver did against Auburn. When Boutte catches a pass, Auburn must hit him hard again and again. Make him fear coming across the middle. Try to intimidate him as much as possible. Otherwise, he will have his way. Of course, it would help the effort if... 2. Under Pressure Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford had all the time in the world, and there wasn't a lot of pressure against Georgia State, either. If the Auburn front gives Max Johnson breathing room, he will pick the Tigers apart. Don't be afraid to blitz, Coach Mason! 3. Don't Stop Me Now The LSU rush defense isn't horrible, but two have gashed them for yards. Last week against Mississippi State, a team with not nearly the rushing attack of Auburn, the Tigers allowed 4.4 yards per attempt. Now, LSU is going to do everything they can to take the run play out of Mike Bobo's playbook by stuffing the box. Getting the ball to Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter out of the backfield through the passing game is an answer. They are the two best players on offense. Please don't ignore them.

Tank Bigsby runs for a gain against Georgia State. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)