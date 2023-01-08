Saturday was a switch-up for Annor Boateng. The 5-star guard from from Little Rock, Ark., watched his hometown team get beat up by Auburn in Neville Arena. Yet he experienced it from the Tigers' perspective. Boateng was in the Auburn locker pregame, listened to Bruce Pearl’s game plan and experienced The Jungle. “The crowd was great,” Boateng said. “The student section was great. They even said it was better than that when school is actually in session. Maybe, next time I can come back and watch when it’s a full crowd.”

While on his visit, Boateng was able to connect with the staff, which included fellow Little Rock native Wes Flanigan, who picked up Boateng from the Atlanta airport. “It went great,” Boateng said. “I got to see the campus – my overall experience was great. I got to meet the staff, Coach (Bruce Pearl), his son (Steven Pearl) and Coach Flanigan.” Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing 205 pounds, Boateng is an excellent driver and an elite athlete. He also believes he can defend all five positions. Boateng sat down with Pearl on Saturday and the two examined how he fits into the Auburn offense. In an interesting twist, Boateng's prospective role looks a lot like one afforded another Little Rock native — senior guard Allen Flanigan.