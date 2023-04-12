Auburn's roster has improved; there is no doubt about that. Hugh Freeze and his staff hit the recruiting trail and transfer portal hard from their first day on the Plains, trying to flip the program's script quickly. But there are still a lot of question marks after spring practice. We possibly won't know the answers of some until the Tigers take the field on Sept. 2nd against UMass. Others could be fixed with the opening of the transfer portal. Let's take a look at the top five question marks following Auburn's 2023 spring practice.

Robby Ashford looks for running room during A-Day. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)

1. Quarterback situation in limbo We keep saying that the starting quarterback is not on the roster, but who will it be? While Robby Ashford is a pro-typical Freeze quarterback in the fact he can run, the accuracy of his passes remains a problem. Holden Geriner can spin the ball, but how ready is he for the job? As for T.J. Finley, I predict he won't be on the roster once fall camp comes around. So the transfer portal seems to be the answer once it opens in a few days. 2. Can anyone rush the passer? While Justin Rogers provides a lot of stability on the inside, the lack of experience and depth at the Jack position could be troublesome. Elijah McAllister is a veteran, and true freshman Keldrick Faulk is turning some heads, but there needs to be more than them that can provide pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Can Dylan Brooks be that guy? Or, much like a lot of positions, will there be a difference-maker that enters the portal the Tigers can scoop up? 3. Is anyone going to catch the ball? While his size is an advantage, we have yet to see anything from Nick Mardner to prove he can be a reliable receiver. The same can be said for Camden Brown, Landen King and the other slew of pass catchers currently dotting the roster. The tight end room is loaded with Rivaldo Fairweather, Luke Deal and Micah Riley-Ducker, to name a few, but you can't count on them solely for receptions. It's yet another place where the transfer portal will be essential.

Landen King runs after catching a ball on A-Day. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)