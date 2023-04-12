5 question marks following spring practice
Auburn's roster has improved; there is no doubt about that. Hugh Freeze and his staff hit the recruiting trail and transfer portal hard from their first day on the Plains, trying to flip the program's script quickly.
But there are still a lot of question marks after spring practice. We possibly won't know the answers of some until the Tigers take the field on Sept. 2nd against UMass. Others could be fixed with the opening of the transfer portal.
Let's take a look at the top five question marks following Auburn's 2023 spring practice.
1. Quarterback situation in limbo
We keep saying that the starting quarterback is not on the roster, but who will it be? While Robby Ashford is a pro-typical Freeze quarterback in the fact he can run, the accuracy of his passes remains a problem. Holden Geriner can spin the ball, but how ready is he for the job? As for T.J. Finley, I predict he won't be on the roster once fall camp comes around. So the transfer portal seems to be the answer once it opens in a few days.
2. Can anyone rush the passer?
While Justin Rogers provides a lot of stability on the inside, the lack of experience and depth at the Jack position could be troublesome. Elijah McAllister is a veteran, and true freshman Keldrick Faulk is turning some heads, but there needs to be more than them that can provide pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Can Dylan Brooks be that guy? Or, much like a lot of positions, will there be a difference-maker that enters the portal the Tigers can scoop up?
3. Is anyone going to catch the ball?
While his size is an advantage, we have yet to see anything from Nick Mardner to prove he can be a reliable receiver. The same can be said for Camden Brown, Landen King and the other slew of pass catchers currently dotting the roster. The tight end room is loaded with Rivaldo Fairweather, Luke Deal and Micah Riley-Ducker, to name a few, but you can't count on them solely for receptions. It's yet another place where the transfer portal will be essential.
4. Can two newcomers bring it at linebacker?
Cam Riley seems ready to be a solid player at the second level, but it is crucial that DeMario Tolan (LSU) and Austin Keys (Ole Miss) contribute immediately at linebacker. The linebacker position will be set if those two pick up the defense and play.
5. How does Alex McPherson handle the spotlight?
The redshirt freshman certainly has the leg, but there's a big difference between high school and doing it on the big stage in the SEC. After close to a decade of having a Carlson handling place-kicking duties, McPherson now has his opportunity to become a significant factor in clutch situations. If there is any weakness, he tends to kick the ball low, presenting opponents with the chance to block an attempt. When the lights come on, let's see how he reacts.