Hard to believe, but the first spring practice of the Hugh Freeze era at Auburn has already concluded. In practices, scrimmages and somewhat in A-Day, we saw some positives and areas where the Tigers have improved while also observing where Freeze, his staff and players are lacking. But let's focus on the positives right now, and there are a bunch. For this, I've limited it to the top five that I, Brian Stultz, noticed from the first practice on February 27 to the spring game on April 8. Here we go.

Hugh Freeze talks to his team following A-Day. (Austin Perryman/Auburn Athletics)

1. The running back room is loaded Everyone already knew the skills that Jarquez Hunter brought to Auburn's backfield, with Freeze calling him probably the best running back he's ever coached. But the improvement of Damari Alston after his freshman season, along with the addition of speedy Brian Battie, gives the Tigers a three-headed monster. This backfield reminds you a bit of what Auburn had in 2010, with Hunter playing the Michael Dyer role. Alston is a lighter Mario Fannin, and Battie as Onterio McCalebb. 2. Offensive line? Offensive line If it seems that it's been quite some time since Auburn could put out a talented offensive line, it's because it has been. Freeze and his staff went to the portal hard and, along with gifted freshmen, are rebuilding the position to where it needs to be. Dillon Wade, a transfer from Tulsa, will contribute immediately, along with Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky) and Avery Jones (East Carolina). In addition, true freshman Connor Lew has garnered praise from teammates and coaches and will see time on the field. Mainstays Kam Stutts and Tate Johnson likely fill out the first-team line. 3. Justin Rogers is a beast to be dealt with The Kentucky transfer, at 6-foot-3 and 340 lbs., will fill some major holes in the middle while requiring double teams that will help free others along the defensive line to make plays. While his tackles for loss (1.5) and sacks (0.5) were down a little last season, his tackles (36) were up. Expect both of those stats to be higher in Ron Roberts' defense.

Kayin Lee celebrates breaking up a pass on A-Day. (Robin Conn/AuburnSports.com)