5 positives from Auburn's spring practice
Hard to believe, but the first spring practice of the Hugh Freeze era at Auburn has already concluded. In practices, scrimmages and somewhat in A-Day, we saw some positives and areas where the Tigers have improved while also observing where Freeze, his staff and players are lacking.
But let's focus on the positives right now, and there are a bunch. For this, I've limited it to the top five that I, Brian Stultz, noticed from the first practice on February 27 to the spring game on April 8.
Here we go.
1. The running back room is loaded
Everyone already knew the skills that Jarquez Hunter brought to Auburn's backfield, with Freeze calling him probably the best running back he's ever coached. But the improvement of Damari Alston after his freshman season, along with the addition of speedy Brian Battie, gives the Tigers a three-headed monster. This backfield reminds you a bit of what Auburn had in 2010, with Hunter playing the Michael Dyer role. Alston is a lighter Mario Fannin, and Battie as Onterio McCalebb.
2. Offensive line? Offensive line
If it seems that it's been quite some time since Auburn could put out a talented offensive line, it's because it has been. Freeze and his staff went to the portal hard and, along with gifted freshmen, are rebuilding the position to where it needs to be. Dillon Wade, a transfer from Tulsa, will contribute immediately, along with Gunner Britton (Western Kentucky) and Avery Jones (East Carolina). In addition, true freshman Connor Lew has garnered praise from teammates and coaches and will see time on the field. Mainstays Kam Stutts and Tate Johnson likely fill out the first-team line.
3. Justin Rogers is a beast to be dealt with
The Kentucky transfer, at 6-foot-3 and 340 lbs., will fill some major holes in the middle while requiring double teams that will help free others along the defensive line to make plays. While his tackles for loss (1.5) and sacks (0.5) were down a little last season, his tackles (36) were up. Expect both of those stats to be higher in Ron Roberts' defense.
4. Two true freshmen announced their presence on defense
Get used to hearing the names Keldrick Faulk and Kayin Lee on Saturdays, as the two newcomers have already raised the eyebrows of their coaches and teammates.
"Keldric Faulk, man, he's a monster," Cam Riley said. "He stands up at a good size. He's a good, complete edge, I would say. He's a very physical guy. He sets the edge, for a freshman, that's pretty outstanding."
"Kayin Lee is doing a great job," Wesley McGriff said. "I mean, you got to think that this guy is supposed to be getting ready to go to the prom, but he's in spring ball, making plays. The thing that's most impressive about him is we know he has the physical tools, but just off the field, I mean, he will not leave the building if he doesn't understand the coverage. He'll knock on the door and say, 'Hey Coach, I don't understand this coverage.' The first thing I do, I'll look to see if he has something to write on, and he has his notebook, and as soon as he sits down, he pulls it out and is taking notes. He wants to be great."
These two will make an impact immediately.
5. The energy and atmosphere surrounding the program are fun again
The mood is upbeat and light, from the music blaring during practice – generally, rap that the players love – to the competition to almost every aspect of the football program and facility. Many players have spoken about the different feelings in the air compared to the previous two seasons. You can see it in their enthusiasm at practice and when answering questions from the media.
"It's more competition at practice, so that brings a lot of excitement, and everyone is having fun," Riley said. "Lots of competition."