5 keys to Auburn upsetting Alabama

AUBURN | I've struggled with coming up with a theme this week despite it being Thanksgiving. There are more songs about the holiday than I thought, including one titled "Gobble Gobble Turkey Wobble," which, I mean, is fantastic. And then it hit me like the bottom of the pool to my head: Iron Bowl, Iron Maiden. How could I be so foolish? How did I miss that for so long? Man, sometimes I am as dull as some of you obviously think. No wonder I never got into those gifted programs in elementary school. Anyway, Auburn plays its regular-season finale on Saturday in the annual rivalry game against Alabama. The Tigers are struggling, losers of three straight, while the Crimson Tide has the SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs on their mind. So it's going to take quite an upset for Bryan Harsin's squad to keep it close and somehow pull out a victory. So, with the help of the heavy metal band from London, here are my five keys to the Tigers shocking college football.

1. Be Quick or Be Dead If there is one player that T.J. Finley and the entire Auburn offense must watch out for, it is Will Anderson Jr. The Alabama linebacker has an eye-popping 13.5 sacks and 26.5 (26.5!) tackles for a loss. He's a beast. This means getting rid of the ball on time, not holding onto it in the pocket and letting Anderson do what he does best. So, the Tigers' offensive line has an enormous challenge on its hands. 2. Run to the Hills You know how pee-wee football coaches keep giving the ball to their best player, that being either the running back or quarterback? Well, Mike Bobo should follow that coaching advice and give the ball to Tank Bigsby. Okay, I am repeating myself for the nineteenth time, but it's not hard to see the results when he has the football in his hands. It's not rocket science. The best player should get the ball. 3. The Writing on the Wall Is it possible that the two coordinators are coaching for their jobs? I'm not saying that is the case, but well … it isn't too far-fetched to think just that. If that is the case, Bobo and Derek Mason need to come out and throw everything possible (with Bobo not ignoring Tank) at the Crimson Tide. What is there to lose? Bring eight rushers if you have to. Throw it deep to challenge this weaker-than-normal Alabama secondary. Auburn is massive underdogs, and no one thinks they have a shot at winning the game. If you are going to go out, go out with a bang. This is no time to hold back.

