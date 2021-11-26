5 keys to Auburn upsetting Alabama
AUBURN | I've struggled with coming up with a theme this week despite it being Thanksgiving. There are more songs about the holiday than I thought, including one titled "Gobble Gobble Turkey Wobble," which, I mean, is fantastic.
And then it hit me like the bottom of the pool to my head: Iron Bowl, Iron Maiden. How could I be so foolish? How did I miss that for so long? Man, sometimes I am as dull as some of you obviously think. No wonder I never got into those gifted programs in elementary school.
Anyway, Auburn plays its regular-season finale on Saturday in the annual rivalry game against Alabama. The Tigers are struggling, losers of three straight, while the Crimson Tide has the SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoffs on their mind. So it's going to take quite an upset for Bryan Harsin's squad to keep it close and somehow pull out a victory. So, with the help of the heavy metal band from London, here are my five keys to the Tigers shocking college football.
1. Be Quick or Be Dead
If there is one player that T.J. Finley and the entire Auburn offense must watch out for, it is Will Anderson Jr. The Alabama linebacker has an eye-popping 13.5 sacks and 26.5 (26.5!) tackles for a loss. He's a beast. This means getting rid of the ball on time, not holding onto it in the pocket and letting Anderson do what he does best. So, the Tigers' offensive line has an enormous challenge on its hands.
2. Run to the Hills
You know how pee-wee football coaches keep giving the ball to their best player, that being either the running back or quarterback? Well, Mike Bobo should follow that coaching advice and give the ball to Tank Bigsby. Okay, I am repeating myself for the nineteenth time, but it's not hard to see the results when he has the football in his hands. It's not rocket science. The best player should get the ball.
3. The Writing on the Wall
Is it possible that the two coordinators are coaching for their jobs? I'm not saying that is the case, but well … it isn't too far-fetched to think just that. If that is the case, Bobo and Derek Mason need to come out and throw everything possible (with Bobo not ignoring Tank) at the Crimson Tide. What is there to lose? Bring eight rushers if you have to. Throw it deep to challenge this weaker-than-normal Alabama secondary.
Auburn is massive underdogs, and no one thinks they have a shot at winning the game. If you are going to go out, go out with a bang. This is no time to hold back.
4. Hallowed Be Thy Name
There's a reason that Jordan-Hare Stadium has been somewhat of a house of horrors for Nick Saban during his Alabama tenure, and it is the crowd. The Tigers have defeated the Tide three out of the last four times they have met on the Plains because Auburn fans have brought it. The Tigers were ranked in those three games and weren't afterthoughts, so fans had a reason to come excited. It would be easy to sell their tickets for a profit and watch at home, but that would do nothing but help the Tide.
5. Can I Play with Madness
Get this game somehow into the fourth quarter with a chance to win it. That puts all of the pressure on the Tide as they are still thinking about a national championship. And, their minds might already be on the showdown with top-ranked Georgia in Atlanta next Saturday.
That will quickly disappear if Bryce Young and company look up at the clock, and it is a close game late. We've seen some major upsets late in the season that cost teams a chance at the title. So put some doubt in their heads, and let's see what happens.