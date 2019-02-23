4-star WR visits AU, 'could be on the commitment list soon'
AUBURN | Montevello four-star wide receiver JJ Evans could make a commitment soon. If so, it would be good news for Auburn.
“There’s a big chance I could be on the commitment list soon,” Evans said Saturday after a visit to Auburn. “I love it here.”
Evans, who is ranked the No. 7 overall recruit in the state for 2020, was one of several visitors in Auburn. He arrived mid-morning on Saturday.
“And as soon as I got here, they showed me a whole bunch of love,” Evans said. “I love coming down here. Every time I come down here, it’s the same thing. It never changes. They are recruiting me very hard and I like it. I love it.”
Evans said Auburn is in his top group along with Clemson and Alabama. Of the three, Auburn is showing the most interest and it means the most to Evans.
“It’s very big,” Evans said. “It makes me feel like they want me very bad. I don’t want to be on a team that treats me one way the first time and the second time treat me different. This is my second time coming down here and they have treated me the same. I love it.”
Rivals ranks Evans, who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, the No. 35 wide receiver and No. 176 in the Rivals250.