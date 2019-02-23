AUBURN | Montevello four-star wide receiver JJ Evans could make a commitment soon. If so, it would be good news for Auburn.

“There’s a big chance I could be on the commitment list soon,” Evans said Saturday after a visit to Auburn. “I love it here.”

Evans, who is ranked the No. 7 overall recruit in the state for 2020, was one of several visitors in Auburn. He arrived mid-morning on Saturday.

“And as soon as I got here, they showed me a whole bunch of love,” Evans said. “I love coming down here. Every time I come down here, it’s the same thing. It never changes. They are recruiting me very hard and I like it. I love it.”