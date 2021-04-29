AuburnSports - 4-star RB Omarion Hampton sets official visit to Auburn

One of the top running backs in the 2022 class has set an official visit to Auburn. Omarion Hampton, a Rivals250 recruit from Cleveland (Clayton, NC), will be in Auburn June 11-13. “I’m looking forward to it,” Hampton said. “We’ve already done a couple of Zoom calls. The first one they showed me the campus, and then the second one they showed me the weightroom and talked about the weight training. But I’ve never been on Auburn’s campus, so I just want to get to know everything and know the people around the program.”

One person Hampton already knows fairly well is running backs coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams. The two have formed a bond during Auburn’s recruitment of Hampton. “I already have a really good relationship with Coach Williams,” Hampton said. “I really like him. I like his personality. I feel like we have a really good relationship. I’ve also been talking to the head coach, Coach (Bryan) Harsin. I like the relationships I have with both of them.” Hampton also likes the history at Auburn, as well as the future under Harsin. “I like the history they have with running backs,” Hampton said. “And they are real big on running the ball. I like that.”

Hampton now has four official visits planned. He’ll be at Florida June 4-6, Auburn June 11-13, Penn State June 18-20 and Ohio State June 25-27. “I’m probably going to either Kentucky or UNC (for the fifth visit),” Hampton said. “I’m still open.” Hampton played just five games as a junior and rushed for 685 yards and 13 touchdowns on 58 carries (11.8 avg.). His breakout season came a year before when, as a sophomore, he rushed for 2,402 yards and 35 touchdowns on 250 carries (9.6 avg.). Rivals ranks Hampton, who is 6-feet tall and 220 pounds, the No. 10 running back in the 2022 class, the No. 4 overall recruit in North Carolina and No. 129 in the Rivals250.