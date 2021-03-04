AuburnSports - 4-star RB could be on verge of earning Auburn offer

4-star RB could be on verge of earning Auburn offer
Justin Williams has several Power-5 offers and could be close to adding another.
Williams, a 4-star running back from East Paulding (Ga.), has been receiving heavy interest from Auburn and an offer could come soon.
“I’ve been hearing a lot from (Auburn running backs) Coach (Cadillac) Williams,” Justin Williams said. “We talk about 2-3 times a week. He told me that he loves my film and that he thinks I have a really bright future.”
A future that could include an offer from Auburn.
“He told me that he thought I’m an offer guy,” Justin Williams said. “I just need to be patient. He just has to talk to (Auburn offensive coordinator) Coach (Mike) Bobo.”
Should Auburn offer, it would be well received.
“It definitely would be a big deal for me,” Justin Williams said. “I know about Auburn even though I’ve never visited. I watch them play all the time on T.V. And I really like Coach Williams. He’s a great guy. He’s funny, enthusiastic and very authentic. You couldn’t ask for a better coach.”
Justin Williams already has offers from West Virginia, Tennessee, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Pitt, Vanderbilt and Michigan State, among others. He also recently added an offer from Yale.
Needless to say, qualifying won’t be an issue.
“Academics are very important to me,” Williams said. “I have to work hard in the classroom and not just on the field.”
As for a timeline for a commitment, Williams is being patient. He’s hopeful visits will resume in the summer.
“I’m taking it slow right now,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll make my decision either before the season starts or midseason. I’ll probably drop a top 12 in the next 2-3 months.”
As for Auburn?
“I think Auburn will make the cut,” he said.
As a junior, Williams rushed for 1,477 yards, had 286 receiving yards and scored 19 touchdowns.
Rivals ranks Williams, who is six-feet tall and weighs 200 pounds, the No. 25 running back in the 2022 class and No. 30 overall recruit in Georgia.