AuburnSports - 4-star RB could be on verge of earning Auburn offer

Justin Williams has several Power-5 offers and could be close to adding another.

Williams, a 4-star running back from East Paulding (Ga.), has been receiving heavy interest from Auburn and an offer could come soon.

“I’ve been hearing a lot from (Auburn running backs) Coach (Cadillac) Williams,” Justin Williams said. “We talk about 2-3 times a week. He told me that he loves my film and that he thinks I have a really bright future.”

A future that could include an offer from Auburn.

“He told me that he thought I’m an offer guy,” Justin Williams said. “I just need to be patient. He just has to talk to (Auburn offensive coordinator) Coach (Mike) Bobo.”