AUBURN | Auburn is looking to add a guard to its 2019 recruiting class and played host to one of its top targets on an official visit over the weekend.

West Oaks (Orland, Fla.) four-star guard Tyrell Jones, who is ranked the No. 105 overall player, arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday.

“It went great,” Jones said. “The atmosphere is nice and there are great people to be around.”

Jones spent time throughout the visit with Auburn guards Jared Harper and Bryce Brown. He also met extensively with coach Bruce Pearl and assistant/lead recruiter Wes Flanigan.

“(Harper and Brown) are great players and great people to be around and learn from,” Jones said. “And I have good relationships with (Pearl) and (Flanigan). They are great coaches. Coach Flanigan has been recruiting me since my tenth-grade year.”