4-star PG 'loves everything about Auburn'
AUBURN | Auburn is looking to add a guard to its 2019 recruiting class and played host to one of its top targets on an official visit over the weekend.
West Oaks (Orland, Fla.) four-star guard Tyrell Jones, who is ranked the No. 105 overall player, arrived in Auburn on Friday and stayed until Sunday.
“It went great,” Jones said. “The atmosphere is nice and there are great people to be around.”
Jones spent time throughout the visit with Auburn guards Jared Harper and Bryce Brown. He also met extensively with coach Bruce Pearl and assistant/lead recruiter Wes Flanigan.
“(Harper and Brown) are great players and great people to be around and learn from,” Jones said. “And I have good relationships with (Pearl) and (Flanigan). They are great coaches. Coach Flanigan has been recruiting me since my tenth-grade year.”
Jones also hung out with four-star forward Jaylin Williams, who was in Auburn on an official visit. Williams committed to the Tigers on Saturday and was working to get Jones to do the same.
“I spent a lot of time with Jaylin,” Jones said. “He’s a good player. I like him. He’s trying to get me to join him.”
Jones isn’t ready to join Williams in Auburn’s class, at least not yet. He still has visits to take and things to consider. Jones will take an official visit to Ole Miss this weekend and Louisville the next weekend (Sept. 28-30).
“I’m just going to see how it goes from here on out, see how the process goes,” Jones said. “Those are the three schools I have right now, but I do love everything about Auburn.”
Jones said he plans to sign in the regular signing period, which begins April 17. He also plans to return to Auburn in the winter to attend his first basketball game in the Auburn Arena.
“I’ve never been to one, but I’m sure it’s real crazy,” Jones said. “That is something that I would love to see.”