4-star guard commits to Auburn
Auburn has added another commitment to its 2019 class, and it’s another big one.
West Oaks (Fla.) four-star guard Tyrell Jones, who is ranked the No. 105 player in the country, announced Tuesday night that he plans to sign with Auburn.
Jones chose Auburn over offers from Ole Miss, Georgia, Clemson, Florida, Tennessee and Oklahoma State, among others.
Jones had listed Auburn his leader since early in his recruitment. He took an official visit to Auburn in September, which seemed to solidify the Tigers atop his list.
“I love everything about Auburn,” Jones said. “The atmosphere is nice and there are great people to be around.”
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and assistant Wes Flanigan both played big roles in Jones’ recruitment.
“I have good relationships with (Pearl) and (Flanigan),” Jones said. “They are great coaches. Coach Flanigan has been recruiting me since my tenth-grade year.”
Jones is the fifth commitment in Auburn’s 2019 class. He joins Isaac Okoro, who is ranked the No. 32 player in the country, four-star big man Babatunde Akingbola, four-star forward Jaylin Williams and three-star guard/forward Allen Flanigan.
AUBURN'S 2019 COMMITMENT LIST:
110% committed #WarEagle 🦅 pic.twitter.com/Aqb063m3Jp— Tyrell Jones (@TurboRell) October 17, 2018