“It was my first time there and it was great,” Kirby said. “I loved it. The Arena is beautiful. We went to the gym and played a pickup game. There were a bunch of really good players there like Christian Brown , B.J. Boston , Sharife Cooper and Isaac Okoro . It was a lot of fun.”

Kirby, who is ranked the No. 112 player in the 2020 class, spent the day becoming familiar with the Tigers’ campus and coaches.

Jeff Davis (Ga.) four-star forward Ja’Queze Kirby was one of several top basketball recruits in Auburn on Saturday.

Kirby spent time throughout the day with area recruiter Ira Bowman and coach Bruce Pearl.



“The coaches are great,” Kirby said. “I really like Coach Pearl. I talked to him and he’s a really nice guy. He has a good sense of humor. He’s real chill.”

Kirby and most of the other basketball visitors later attended Auburn’s football game against Alabama State.

“The football game was great,” Kirby said. “I’ve never seen that many people before. It was loud.”

Kirby plans to return to Auburn soon. The Tigers haven’t offered, but Kirby hopes that changes.

“Auburn said they are very interested,” Kirby said. “I really love it at Auburn. They are very high on my list.”

Kirby has an offer from South Alabama and interest from Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, South Florida, Old Dominion and Winthrop, among others.

As a sophomore, Kirby, who is 6-foot-6 and weighs 195 pounds, averaged 19.5 points, 14.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 3.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game.